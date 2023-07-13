Lil Wayne Performs in MJ Daisy Dr. Martens Boots at ESPYs 2023

Lil Wayne opened the 2023 ESPY Awards ceremony with a sports-themed rendition of his hit 2008 song “A Milli.” The rap star got the crowd up from their seats as he took the stage to kick off the show held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

For the occasion, Wayne sported a black and yellow ensemble complete with an eye-catching pair of Dr. Martens boots. The five-time Grammy Award winner chose Audrick Heaven by MJ Daisy platform boots that dropped in 2021.

The statement style features a loud yellow daisy-print upper with a black leather foundation and silver daisy-shaped eyelets. They’re adorned with Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ signature double-headed teddy bear lace charms and come with extra-long laces for versatile wear.

Lil Wayne attends the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

The “Lollipop” artist wore his pair with the laces untied casually, revealing a glimpse of the bold boot’s red tartan interior. He also appeared to leave the tags tied on. Originally retailing at $200, they’re now going for between roughly $350-$550 on resale sites like Poshmark.

Wayne styled the chunky boots with a black logo Mamba & Mambacita Foundation crewneck sweatshirt and bright yellow shorts layered over black tights. The 27-time Grammy-nominated artist topped things off with a coordinating hat and accessorized with two layered cross necklaces and a bulky yellow watch.

Earlier this month on July 2, the rapper sported a head-to-toe Barbiecore pink outfit complete with lace-up boots at the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture concert at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.