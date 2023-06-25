Lil Uzi Vert Drips in Pearls With Louis Vuitton Jacket, Baggy Denim & Kiko Kostadinov Boots at BET Awards 2023

Lil Uzi Vert graced the pink carpet of the 2023 BET Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The rapper dressed in Louis Vuitton’s latest collection, previewed just last week in Paris. He wore a black blazer outlined with pearls along the hemlines, which also happens to be a huge part of Lil Uzi’s style.

On the bottom, he donned a pair of light denim jeans covered in graffiti. Uzi finished the look with glamorous accessories, including matching pearl sunglasses and a headband and a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag in green to offer contrast.

Lil Uzi Vert attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET

When it came to footwear, the “Just Wanna Rock” star strapped on a pair of Kiko Kostadinov leather boots.

Lil Uzi Vert is known for his distinctive style that blends elements of hip-hop, punk and streetwear. His fashion choices often feature bold and unconventional pieces, reflecting his unique personality and artistic expression.

He is also recognized for his affinity for high-end designer brands and sneakers. Uzi frequently showcases an eclectic collection of sneakers, including limited-edition releases, retro models and unconventional styles, cementing his reputation as a trendsetter in both the music and fashion industries.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.