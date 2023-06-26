Lil Mama Goes Y2K in Silver Pants & Von Dutch Corset With Embellished Sandals at BET Awards 2023

For tonight’s 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Lil Mama opted for a Y2K-inspired outfit.

The rapper wore silver leather pants crafted from calf leather. To complement the look, she paired it with a deconstructed leather corset from Von Dutch, paying homage to the iconic hip-hop aesthetic of the 2000s.

Lil Mama attends the BET Awards 2023 in Los Angeles. WireImage

When it came to footwear, she added more glitz to her look by selecting sandals with embellishments throughout. The embellished sandal trend has taken the fashion world by storm. From delicate beading and intricate embroidery to sparkling rhinestones and statement jewels, these adorned sandals add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any outfit.

Lil Mama’s style has evolved over time, reflecting her versatility and unique fashion sense. In her earlier days, she embraced a vibrant and edgy streetwear aesthetic, often seen in baggy jeans, oversized tops, and bold accessories. As her career progressed, Lil Mama transitioned to a more polished and glamorous style, embracing form-fitting dresses, sleek jumpsuits, and statement pieces.

Her shoe style has also undergone a transformation, from chunky sneakers and boots to stylish heels and designer footwear. Lil Mama’s fashion choices continue to evolve, showcasing her growth as an artist and fashion influencer.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.