Lil Kim Goes High-Low in Gucci Micro Shorts With Savage x Fenty’s Pride Collection & Silver-Tipped Heels Ahead of Chicago Concert

Lil Kim shared a slideshow of images highlighting her edgy outfit on Instagram yesterday ahead of her concert in Chicago.

The “Crush On You” rapper was clad in a black asymmetrical top featuring long sleeves and a caged cut-out midsection. The top transitioned into brown and black Gucci micro shorts featuring the Italian brand’s logo printed in rows.

Adding a bit of edge to her look, Lil’ Kim sported black garters that were attached to pleated pseudo pants that began at the thighs, cascading out and slightly eclipsing her footwear.

Overtop it all, the hitmaker donned a heavily monogrammed oversized button-down shirt from Savage x Fenty’s 2023 Pride collection. The garment was cast in shades of green, yellow and black and featured the celebrity-backed lingerie brand’s logo all throughout.

As for footwear, Lil’ Kim could be seen sporting two different styles in the post. Although the style was eclipsed by the hem of her trousers, it looked like the performer wore some sort of black pointed-toe boot or pump with shiny metallic gold-capped toes.

Gucci rubber-trimmed coated canvas jacquard sneakers. Net-A-Porter

When it came time to perform, Lil’ Kim switched out her stilettos for a pair of Gucci rubber-trimmed coated canvas jacquard sneakers. The pair were chunky with pink laces and heavy monogrammed detailing that matched the look of her shorts.

When it comes to Lil’ Kim’s essential style, she tends to fancy luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Valentino. On the footwear front, Lil’ Kim wears brands like Prada, Gucci and Fendi. The entertainer is known for being a fashion poster child, having starred in campaigns for brands like Old Navy and Iceberg. She is beloved by many greats in the industry, and even Marc Jacobs cited Lil Kim as a muse in the mid-2000s.

PHOTOS: See what Lil’ Kim wore for Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 show.

