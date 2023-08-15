Lil’ Kim Performs Sees Red and Dips Low in Thigh-High Croc Boots for Hip Hop 50 Live Celebration

On Friday night, New York City celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The 50 Live — an event held to celebrate the musical genre’s landmark anniversary — was held at Yankee Stadium with many major influential hip hop artists. Other than Lil’ Kim, artists like Snoop Dogg, Run DMC, Lil Wayne and FN‘s August cover stars Remy Ma and Fat Joe performed.

Lil’ Kim performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11 in NYC. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For her performance, Lil’ Kim wore a sparkly crop top with a cowl neck, paired with matching sequin shorts. She wore a cropped bomber jacket over top from Gucci with blue sleeves and red detailing. The jacket also featured “Queen Bee” on the left side of the jacket as well as a bee pin on the right side. Lil’ Kim aded black sunglasses and a large sparkly necklace, as well as stacked bracelets to accessorize her look.

Lil’ Kim performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11 in NYC. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The “Magic Stick” rapper finished off her stage look with a pair of red thigh-high boots. Her boots were covered in a red crocodile leather material and featured a sharp pointed toe as well as a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

When it comes to Lil’ Kim’s style, she tends to lean toward luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Valentino. and Chanel. On the footwear front, the rapper wears brands like Prada, Gucci and Fendi. She is known for being a fashion poster child, having starred in campaigns over the years for brands like Old Navy and Iceberg. She has made a name for herself in both the music and fashion industries, and even Marc Jacobs cited Lil Kim as a muse in the mid-2000s.

