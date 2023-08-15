×
Read Next: Throwback Soccer Cleats Inspire This Adidas Copa Premiere Collab
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Lil’ Kim Performs Sees Red and Dips Low in Thigh-High Croc Boots for Hip Hop 50 Live Celebration

lil kim, hip hop 50 anniversary, yankee stadium, performance, red thigh high boots, cropped jacket, shorts, sequins
Lil Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Lil' Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Rapper Lil Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) performs during the Big Beat/Atlantic Records showcase at the Impact Music Convention at the Fontainebleau Hilton Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida in April 1997. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) : Singer Lil' Kim in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery61 Images
Share

On Friday night, New York City celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The 50 Live — an event held to celebrate the musical genre’s landmark anniversary — was held at Yankee Stadium with many major influential hip hop artists. Other than Lil’ Kim, artists like Snoop Dogg, Run DMC, Lil Wayne and FN‘s August cover stars Remy Ma and Fat Joe performed.

lil kim, hip hop 50 anniversary, yankee stadium, performance, red thigh high boots, cropped jacket, shorts, sequins
Lil’ Kim performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11 in NYC.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For her performance, Lil’ Kim wore a sparkly crop top with a cowl neck, paired with matching sequin shorts. She wore a cropped bomber jacket over top from Gucci with blue sleeves and red detailing. The jacket also featured “Queen Bee” on the left side of the jacket as well as a bee pin on the right side. Lil’ Kim aded black sunglasses and a large sparkly necklace, as well as stacked bracelets to accessorize her look.

lil kim, hip hop 50 anniversary, yankee stadium, performance, red thigh high boots, cropped jacket, shorts, sequins
Lil’ Kim performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11 in NYC.Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The “Magic Stick” rapper finished off her stage look with a pair of red thigh-high boots. Her boots were covered in a red crocodile leather material and featured a sharp pointed toe as well as a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

When it comes to Lil’ Kim’s style, she tends to lean toward luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Valentino. and Chanel. On the footwear front, the rapper wears brands like Prada, Gucci and Fendi. She is known for being a fashion poster child, having starred in campaigns over the years for brands like Old Navy and Iceberg. She has made a name for herself in both the music and fashion industries, and even Marc Jacobs cited Lil Kim as a muse in the mid-2000s.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Best Platform Boots for Women

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

lil kim, lil kim fashion, lil kim hip-hop, hip-hop anniversary, hip hop, hip hop 50th anniversary, fashion, style, women in hip hop, rappers, lil kim fashion moments, best fashion, celebrity style, lil kim jumpsuit, lil kim mtv vmas
Lil’ Kim’s Best Fashion Moments Through the Years
View Gallery61 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lil' Kim Performs in Red Thigh-High Croc Boots at Hip Hop 50 Live
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad