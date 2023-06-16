Lewis Hamilton Hits Canadian Grand Prix in Black Ferragamo Tracksuit and Leather Boots

Lewis Hamilton stepped out ahead of the weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in a monochromatic look.

The British race car driver arrived in Montreal on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s big F1 race. While the race is not until Sunday, Hamilton arrived early for practice. For his outing, he wore a black tracksuit with red rubber piping detailing from Ferragamo’s fall 2023 collection.

Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 15. Courtesy of Ferragamo

He added black sunglasses, stud earrings and a few rings to his outfit. Hamilton was styled by Eric McNeal who has also created looks for other stars like Joan Smalls, Megan Thee Stallion and Solange.

The Mercedes driver added a pair of chunky boots to the ensemble. He wore black boots covered in shiny leather material, complete with a rounded toe. The boots also featured a thick lug sole with a bit of a platform base. Hamilton tends to lean toward boot silhouette for his pre-race days. Before the Miami Grand Prix, he wore a pair of black boots from Rick Owens’ collaboration with Dr. Martens. He also wore a black lug-soled combat boot while at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix will take place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18 in Montreal. It is the eighth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. Championship leader Max Verstappen is looking to claim his fourth straight win this weekend, but Hamilton has proven to be serious competition in Montreal as he has won seven Canadian Grand Prix races in the past and could earn his eighth title soon.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Hamilton’s style through the years.

