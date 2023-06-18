Leslie Mann Soars in Stripes and Hidden Platform Heels at ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Gala Performance

Leslie Mann was sharply dressed for “Mrs. Doubtfire” this week. The hit play put on a charitable gala performance in London, England on Sunday, with proceeds benefitting Comic Relief, which supports various causes across the United Kingdom.

While arriving to the Shaftesbury Theatre for the occasion with husband Judd Apatow, Mann posed in a white and black-striped knit cropped bandeau top, paired with a set of black tweed high-waisted Chanel trousers. The “Other Woman” actress layered the neutral wt with two gold pendant necklaces and a set of glossy black sunglasses, as well as a quilted white leather crossbody handbag — also by Chanel.

(L-R): Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the “Mrs. Doubtfire” gala performance for Comic Relief at Shaftesbury Theatre in London, England on June 18, 2023. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Apatow complemented Mann in a simple black suit and white collared shirt, paired with black leather loafers.

When it came to footwear, Mann appeared to slip on a pair of towering platform heels to complete her outfit. Though the “How To Be Single” actress‘ style was hidden beneath her trousers’ wide-legged silhouette, the style did appear to feature smooth black uppers with thick platform soles and closed toes. It’s likely the set was finished with thick block or thin stiletto heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, given trending styles on the market and Mann’s own height-boosting shoe choices over the years.

Leslie Mann attends the “Mrs. Doubtfire” gala performance for Comic Relief at Shaftesbury Theatre in London, England on June 18, 2023. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Mann’s style on the red carpet is sharp and punchy, often featuring neutral and colorful pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louboutin, Bionda Castana and Chanel. The “Knocked Up” star is also known for favoring sleek sandals by Burak Uyan, Oscar Tiye and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, her looks usually feature relaxed styles like Gucci slides, Golden Goose sneakers and thong-strap sandals. She’s also a star in the fashion world, attending Fashion Month shows for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Valentino over the years.