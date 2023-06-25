×
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Goes Sheer in Flapper-Inspired Dress & Clear Heels at BET Awards 2023

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, BET Awards 2023, Los Angeles, beaded, pearls, gown, red carpet.
Ice Spice at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Brooklyn Nicole and Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
GloRilla at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery75 Images
Leigh-Anne Pinnock channeled flapper glamour at the 2023 BET Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The former Little Mix member had heads turning, clad in a nude gown that swept the floor from Georges Hobeika. The piece was made of a sheer fabric that matched the British hitmaker’s skin and was comprised of a strappy bodice.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, BET Awards 2023, Los Angeles, beaded, pearls, gown, red carpet.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for BET

The garment also featured intricate beading in silver and pearl detailing centralized on the bodice and down the skirt in rows of cascading fringe that gave her ensemble a 1920s flapper vibe. The midsection of Pinnock’s dress was see-through, offering her look a rather risky peekaboo effect.

For the finishing touches, Pinnock sported silver diamond-encrusted rings and small hoop earrings. Additionally, she wore her dark tresses up and out of her face, styled in an intricate structural hairdo.

On the footwear front, the performer donned a pair of clear strappy sandal heels. The see-through pair of rounded and open toes, silver soles and thick clear straps offered an illusive, barely-there appearance almost as if the “Secret Love Song” singer was walking on air.

A closer look at Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s shoes.Getty Images for BET

Silver rhinestones dotted the front of each of Pinnock’s shoes, giving the footwear a dazzling finish that matched the look of her dress. Thin but sturdy 2 to 3-inch block heels, also in silver, finished off the songwriter’s set, offering her a slight boost along with a walkable base. Clear heels are common in many top celebrities’ wardrobes.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for BET

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 BET Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

