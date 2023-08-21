Lebron James’ Wife Savannah James Shows Off Grungy Style in Sneakers and Ripped Denim at Los Angeles Dodgers Game

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savannah James brought casual style to a family night out.
On Saturday, Savannah stepped out with husband Lebron James and son Lebron James, Jr. for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins baseball game — notably held on “Lebron James Bobblehead Night.” For the game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Savannah’s shoes could not be seen. However, given her comfortable attire, they likely encompassed a sporty sneaker.
James’ game-day outfit featured an oversized gray long-sleeved T-shirt, layered atop a set of light-washed blue denim jeans — complete with a slit distressed knee for a grungy finish. Similar pairs have risen in popularity from their edgy detailing and ventilated silhouettes, seen in new styles from brands including Re/Done, RtA and Good American.
The socialite finished her outfit with several thin gold rings, as well as a soft black bucket hat. However, her look was distinctly elevated with one high-shine accessory: Givenchy’s mini Antigona Lock handbag. Her $2,490 style featured a metallic silver leather base with a curved top handle and long shoulder strap, giving a sharp edge from gleaming silver hardware.
James’ footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
