Lebron James’ Wife Savannah James Shows Off Grungy Style in Sneakers and Ripped Denim at Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Savannah James brought casual style to a family night out.

On Saturday, Savannah stepped out with husband Lebron James and son Lebron James, Jr. for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins baseball game — notably held on “Lebron James Bobblehead Night.” For the game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Savannah’s shoes could not be seen. However, given her comfortable attire, they likely encompassed a sporty sneaker.

(L-R): Lebron James, Jr., Lebron James and Savannah James attend the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins baseball game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2023.Worldwide Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

James’ game-day outfit featured an oversized gray long-sleeved T-shirt, layered atop a set of light-washed blue denim jeans — complete with a slit distressed knee for a grungy finish. Similar pairs have risen in popularity from their edgy detailing and ventilated silhouettes, seen in new styles from brands including Re/Done, RtA and Good American.

The socialite finished her outfit with several thin gold rings, as well as a soft black bucket hat. However, her look was distinctly elevated with one high-shine accessory: Givenchy’s mini Antigona Lock handbag. Her $2,490 style featured a metallic silver leather base with a curved top handle and long shoulder strap, giving a sharp edge from gleaming silver hardware.

(L-R): Lebron James, Jr., Lebron James and Savannah James attend the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins baseball game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 19, 2023.Worldwide Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

James’ footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Savannah James Shows Off Grungy Style at Los Angeles Dodgers Game
