LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Shines in Black Sequin Dress and Bow-Topped Heels at ESPYs 2023

Zhuri James attended the 2023 ESPY Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. The eight-year-old was joined by her brothers, Bronny and Bryce Jams, along with her mother, Savannah James, and father LeBron James — the player was presented the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance during the ceremony.

All dressed up, the young star was clad in a little black dress comprised of a strappy sequined bodice featuring a faint floral print followed by a voluminous tulle skirt that jutted outwards. Zhuri’s look was simple and age-appropriate, enhanced with the sequined touch.

(L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend the 2023 ESPY Awards. Getty Images

On her feet, Zhuri stepped into ultra-girly sandal heels in black. The dainty pair was constructed out of sturdy black leather and featured open toes, sturdy straps that ran across the tops of her feet and around her ankles, bows on top of the toes and buckle closures. 1 to 2-inch heels finished the set off, offering Zhuri a little boost in height.

A closer look at Zhuri James’ shoes. Getty Images

Savannah sported a gown designed by Georges Hobeiksheer nude bodycon maxi dress with a glittering embroidered red and maroon beaded overlay which created the illusion of a cutout. Accompanying the shimmering gown, Savannah wore a pair of maroon big-toe strappy sandals, much like her daughter, with pointed tips. The set was finished with thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, giving the mom of multiple a conservative height boost for the occasion.

(L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend the 2023 ESPY Awards. Getty Images

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

PHOTOS: See all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals