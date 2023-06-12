×
Lea Michele Blossoms in Floral Emilia Wickstead Dress and Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2023
Lea Michele Blossoms in Floral Emilia Wickstead Dress and Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2023

Lea Michele at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jerri Chastain and Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Lea Michele was in full bloom for the 2023 Tony Awards.

Michele — who will be performing at the ceremony this evening, following her leading role in the hit Broadway play “Funny Girl” — arrived to the United Palace in New York City for the occasion on Sunday, wearing a white sleeveless dress by Emilia Wickstead.

Lea Michele at the 2023 Tony Awards.Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The “Glee” actress‘ ensemble, styled by Brian Meller, featured a cinched bodice, faintly squared neckline and draped circle skirt. A delicate red print of blossoming roses covered the piece for an elegant, romantic finish.

Michele kept her accessories for the occasion simple, only wearing gold and diamond drop earrings and a thin bracelet to further allow her outfit’s prints to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Michele’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “New Year’s Eve” actress‘ outfit was finished with a matching or complementary pair of heeled sandals or pumps in a similar red or white hue as her dress, given her past red carpet outings. The technique could be seen in a range of stars in attendance, however, including Lily Rabe, Rachel Brosnahan, Betsy Wolfe and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Lea Michele, Brian Meller, floral dress, white dress, red dress, prints, floral prints, earrings, gold earrings, heels, high heels, hidden heels, Tonys, Tony Awards, New York City, drama, theater, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards
Lea Michele at the 2023 Tony Awards.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, Jodie Comer and other stars. 

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Lea Michele Blossoms in Floral Emilia Wickstead Dress at Tony Awards
Lea Michele Favors Florals in Rose Print Emilia Wickstead Dress at 2023 Tony Awards
Lea Michele Favors Florals in Rose Print Emilia Wickstead Dress at 2023 Tony Awards
