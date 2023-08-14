×
Read Next: Lana Del Rey Sparkles in Bedazzled Betsey Johnson Boots at Outside Lands Festival
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Lauryn Hill Embraces Barbiecore in Platform Pumps at Hip Hop 50 Live

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Lauryn Hill (C) performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Cross Colours beanie, 2016, gift of Cross Colours. 
Brown oversized double breasted bomber style jacket with black MCM logo print on High-Tek Leather (faux leather) and black lambskin leather at front and back shoulder yokes, upper sleeve, side and CF panels, at under collar, at front half welt slant pockets, and at hem band and sleeve cuffs; shawl collar; eight black metal snaps at front closure; set-in sleeves; elastic at hem band and cuffs with double row stitching
Dapper Dan of Harlem for The Roots
Reebok Freestyle, 2019, gift of Gabriela Durham. 
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Lauryn Hill brought Barbiecore to the stage when she performed during Hip Hop 50 Live.

On Friday night, Hill arrived onstage at Yankee Stadium in New York City, wearing a set of white striped ankle socks with black satin pumps. The “Ready or Not” singer’s pointed-toe heels featured a thin toe strap that laid right at the top of her feet, further elevated with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 6 inches tall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Nas and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nas and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Hill paired her sky-high pumps with a black hoodie, which she layered beneath a hot pink blazer that featured a black buttoned bodice with a voluminous, tiered tulle skirt overlay. The vibrant piece leaned into the current trend of “Barbiecore,” where all-pink ensembles are inspired by the similar colors worn by Barbie dolls to embrace female empowerment. Hill paired her jacket with capri pants with scrunched hemlines, as well as one black lace glove. The singer finished her ensemble with gold jewelry — opting for a statement ring and bold dangling earrings — as well as a black Yankee baseball hat and sparkling black sunglasses.

Hill’s attire was finished with dramatic multi-toned hair berets, which complemented her glamorous makeup: a shimmering blue winged eyeshadow and a dark nude lip. The look was seen while Hill took the stage to perform her and Nas’ 1996 single “If I Rule The World,” where Nas wore an olive green cargo vest and satin-paneled shorts. His outfit was finished with a classic pair of tan Timberland boots, as well as an array of accessories: a sparkling silver chain necklace, bulky ring and a linked watch, in addition to an olive green baseball hat with an embroidered yellow graphic symbol at its center.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Nas and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nas and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Adidas hosted the event to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary and journey over the decades. The occasion featured a wide range of performances from various artists, including Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, Wiz Khalifa and Slick Rick.

Beau McCall Black Lives Matter
‘Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style’ Exhibition at Museum at FIT
View Gallery20 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lauryn Hills Slips On Platform Pumps for Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad