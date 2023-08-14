Lauryn Hill Embraces Barbiecore in Platform Pumps at Hip Hop 50 Live

Lauryn Hill brought Barbiecore to the stage when she performed during Hip Hop 50 Live.

On Friday night, Hill arrived onstage at Yankee Stadium in New York City, wearing a set of white striped ankle socks with black satin pumps. The “Ready or Not” singer’s pointed-toe heels featured a thin toe strap that laid right at the top of her feet, further elevated with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 6 inches tall.

Nas and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Hill paired her sky-high pumps with a black hoodie, which she layered beneath a hot pink blazer that featured a black buttoned bodice with a voluminous, tiered tulle skirt overlay. The vibrant piece leaned into the current trend of “Barbiecore,” where all-pink ensembles are inspired by the similar colors worn by Barbie dolls to embrace female empowerment. Hill paired her jacket with capri pants with scrunched hemlines, as well as one black lace glove. The singer finished her ensemble with gold jewelry — opting for a statement ring and bold dangling earrings — as well as a black Yankee baseball hat and sparkling black sunglasses.

Hill’s attire was finished with dramatic multi-toned hair berets, which complemented her glamorous makeup: a shimmering blue winged eyeshadow and a dark nude lip. The look was seen while Hill took the stage to perform her and Nas’ 1996 single “If I Rule The World,” where Nas wore an olive green cargo vest and satin-paneled shorts. His outfit was finished with a classic pair of tan Timberland boots, as well as an array of accessories: a sparkling silver chain necklace, bulky ring and a linked watch, in addition to an olive green baseball hat with an embroidered yellow graphic symbol at its center.

Nas and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Adidas hosted the event to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary and journey over the decades. The occasion featured a wide range of performances from various artists, including Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, Wiz Khalifa and Slick Rick.