Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Pops in Clear Mules at THIA’s 2023 Fundraising Soirée

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, dress, red dress, heels, high heels, clear heels, see through heels, mules, see through mules, clear mules, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get back on their Yachts the Koru and Abeona during their vacation in Saint Tropez. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL8069327 170623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: EOUS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend; Lauren Sanchez were pictured leaving Gipsy King concert at Carbone Beach. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL6428933 070523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LCD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Lauren Sanchez brought a pop of color to This is About Humanity (THIA)’s fifth annual fundraising event.

On Saturday, Sanchez arrived to the occasion at a private residence in Los Angeles, along with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. For the occasion, the former newscaster slipped on a pair of transparent mules, complete with thin soles topped by two wide, clear PVC front straps.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, dress, red dress, heels, high heels, clear heels, see through heels, mules, see through mules, clear mules, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
Lauren Sanchez attends TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Sanchez’s slip-on style was finished with a heeled base, given the angle of her feet and the shoe’s similar silhouettes on the market — though their exact heel shape could not be seen. Regardless, the pair provided a slick, “invisible” base to her outfit: a deep red bodycon dress with crystal-lined straps, which Sanchez paired with diamond stud earrings and a silver bracelet.

The helicopter pilot’s mules leaned into the seasonal summer trend of open-toed mules, given their ventilated silhouette and ease to slip on and off. Pairs have regularly been released throughout the 2020’s in a range of colors, textures and materials, owed to the shoe’s original popularity in the early 2000’s — an era that’s had a strong comeback in the present day. Transparent styles like Sanchez’s are a slick, “naked shoe”-like take on the silhouette, which can also be seen in new collections from Schutz, Cult Gaia and Paris Texas, among others.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, dress, red dress, heels, high heels, clear heels, see through heels, mules, see through mules, clear mules, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
A closer look at Sanchez’s heels.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Sanchez took a moment during the charitable event to mingle with friends, including Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria. She also posed for photos with Bezos, as well, who was neutrally outfitted in a gray button-down shirt and white trousers with a beige suede collared jacket and matching boots.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, dress, red dress, heels, high heels, clear heels, see through heels, mules, see through mules, clear mules, This is About Humanity, THIA, charity, soiree, Los Angeles, charity event, California
(L-R): Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising soiree raises money and awareness towards separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The charity’s 2023 event featured a range of star guests, including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Lauren Sanchez attends the 25th anniversary celebration of "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 10, 2018 in Universal City, Calif.
