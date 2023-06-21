Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ Saint-Tropez Style Includes Pucci Minidress, Saint Laurent Shirt & Crystal-Embellished Hermès Slides

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoyed an extravagant vacation in the South of France over the past weekend. Stepping out in Saint-Tropez and Beaulieu-sur-Mer, the billionaire Amazon founder and his Emmy-winning journalist fiancé have been seen sporting designer duds while soaking up some sun.

On June 17, the couple was pictured walking hand in hand with Sanchez wearing a colorful strapless minidress by Emilio Pucci. The now-sold-out ensemble featured a Marmo-print in fuchsia pink, dark purple, lime green and white.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez take a walk while on vacation in Saint-Tropez on June 17, 2023.

A vibrant turquoise necklace, diamond stud earrings and brown sunglasses pulled the playful holiday look together. She complered the look with a pair of flat glittery silver Hermès slide sandals boasting the brand’s iconic H on the vamp and a beige Hermés Birkin bag.

A closer look at Lauren Sanchez wearing glittery Hermes slides. MEGA

As for Bezos, he slipped into a black printed Saint Laurent shirt with short sleeves and a classic collar with a button-down front. On the bottom, he wore beige pants cuffed at the ankle and for shoes, a pair of understated black Prada slides featuring a crisscross design. He also donned round sunglasses, a necklace and a selection of bracelets on his left wrist.

The day before, on June 16, while walking on a beach in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, the former entertainment reporter and news anchor showed off a plunging, bright orange maxi halter dress from Columbian designer Silvia Tcherassi.

Lauren Sanchez wears an orange Silvia Tcherassi maxi dress with Jeff Bezos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer on June 16, 2023. MEGA

The flowing silk dress, dubbed the “Lilibeth,” featured a tiered silhouette with a sheer crocheted waistline. She accessorized with oversized Pucci sunglasses and carried a Chanel bag with a gold chain strap.

Meanwhile, Bezos kept his look super simple, dressing in a navy V-neck tee and white pants with lace-up sneakers.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see more of Lauren Sanchez’s style over the years.