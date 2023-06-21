×
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ Saint-Tropez Style Includes Pucci Minidress, Saint Laurent Shirt & Crystal-Embellished Hermès Slides

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen in St-Tropez on June 17, 2023
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are seen flanked by heavy security as they leave the white house tavern in Aspen on Dec 29, 2022.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoyed an extravagant vacation in the South of France over the past weekend. Stepping out in Saint-Tropez and Beaulieu-sur-Mer, the billionaire Amazon founder and his Emmy-winning journalist fiancé have been seen sporting designer duds while soaking up some sun.

On June 17, the couple was pictured walking hand in hand with Sanchez wearing a colorful strapless minidress by Emilio Pucci. The now-sold-out ensemble featured a Marmo-print in fuchsia pink, dark purple, lime green and white.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez vacation style, Emilio Pucci Marmo-Print Mini Dress, Hermes Glitter Leather Oran Flat Slides, saint laurent men's shirt
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez take a walk while on vacation in Saint-Tropez on June 17, 2023.

A vibrant turquoise necklace, diamond stud earrings and brown sunglasses pulled the playful holiday look together. She complered the look with a pair of flat glittery silver Hermès slide sandals boasting the brand’s iconic H on the vamp and a beige Hermés Birkin bag.

Hermes Glitter Leather Oran Flat Slides, lauren sanchez
A closer look at Lauren Sanchez wearing glittery Hermes slides.MEGA

As for Bezos, he slipped into a black printed Saint Laurent shirt with short sleeves and a classic collar with a button-down front. On the bottom, he wore beige pants cuffed at the ankle and for shoes, a pair of understated black Prada slides featuring a crisscross design. He also donned round sunglasses, a necklace and a selection of bracelets on his left wrist.

The day before, on June 16, while walking on a beach in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, the former entertainment reporter and news anchor showed off a plunging, bright orange maxi halter dress from Columbian designer Silvia Tcherassi.

Lauren Sanchez wears a bright orange Silvia Tcherassi maxi dress on vacation in Beaulieu-sur-Mer
Lauren Sanchez wears an orange Silvia Tcherassi maxi dress with Jeff Bezos in Beaulieu-sur-Mer on June 16, 2023.MEGA

The flowing silk dress, dubbed the “Lilibeth,” featured a tiered silhouette with a sheer crocheted waistline. She accessorized with oversized Pucci sunglasses and carried a Chanel bag with a gold chain strap.

Meanwhile, Bezos kept his look super simple, dressing in a navy V-neck tee and white pants with lace-up sneakers.

