Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Channels Y2K Style for Charity Work in Simkhai Cargos and Chunky White Sneakers

Lauren Sanchez shared a slideshow of her time volunteering with This Is About Humanity, a non-profit organization, on her Instagram today. The girlfriend of Jeff Bezos worked with marginalized communities in Mexico. She cooked meals and passed out backpacks filled with essentials and fun items.

For the occasion, Sanchez channeled Y2K style, as seen on her carousel-style post. For footwear, the philanthropist donned a pair of all-white sneakers that appeared to be constructed of mixed textile, likely canvas, uppers with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky and athletic silhouette. Additionally, the sneakers featured rubber soles fitted with reliable non-slip tread.

Sanchez’s monochrome style perfectly marries both style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Completing her look, the television personality donned a plain white short-sleeve T-shirt, which she tucked neatly into high-waisted dark-wash denim in a baggy style by Simkhai. Sanchez’s trousers featured contrasting white stitching and ample pocket room.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend; Lauren Sanchez were pictured leaving the Gipsy King concert at Carbone Beach on May 7, 2023. LCD / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

