Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Goes Sailing in Hidden Heels with Diane von Furstenberg

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen in St-Tropez on June 17, 2023
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen in St-Tropez on June 17, 2023.
MEGA
Lauren Sanchez took an elegant approach to casual dress while on the seas.

On Sunday, Sanchez took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her latest vacation — this time, a yacht trip on an ocean with friends and family, including boyfriend Jeff Bezos, Diane von Furstenberg and Elsa Collins. For the occasion, Sanchez wore a sleeveless white dress with a curved neckline and intricately crocheted bodice, finished by a delicate floral lace hemline.

Sanchez opted to simply pair her textured dress with several string bracelets, as well as a diamond necklace, stud earrings and a cocktail ring.

When it came to shoes, Sanchez’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely she paired her relaxed outfit with a set of low-heeled or flat sandals, given the climate and environment she was in. The philanthropist has worn similar pairs while out on the water with Bezos in the past, cementing her penchant for the style — like the crystal-covered set of black Hermès Oran sandals she wore while vacationing with him in St. Tropez in June.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get back on their Yachts the Koru and Abeona during their vacation in Saint Tropez. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL8069327 170623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: EOUS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get back on their Yachts the Koru and Abeona during their vacation in Saint Tropez.EOUS / SplashNews.com

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Sails with Diane von Furstenberg
ad