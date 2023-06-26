Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Micro Shorts & Athletic Sneakers for Bike Riding in Italy

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram as she spent her Sunday bike riding with friends in Italy.

The former Extra correspondent posed with a peace sign in the air wearing a black halter sports bra layered with a cropped nude tank top. She paired the shirt with high-waisted blue short shorts.

Sanchez accessorized with a thin bracelet and a pair of black radiator sunglasses. She kept her dark brown hair in a low ponytail complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

Lauren Sanchez, Elsa Collins and October Gonzalez bike-riding in Italy on June 25, 2023. October Gonzalez’s Instagram Story

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a lace-up closure and a white panel that lined the ankle. The sneakers had a supportive white sole that had black heel cushioning.

The last time we saw the journalist was vacationing in the South of France with her boyfriend and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last weekend. Sanchez was seen walking hand in hand with Sanchez wearing a colorful strapless Pucci minidress and crystal-embellished Hermés slides and Bezos in a Saint Laurent shirt.

The couple has been traveling around Europe since last month, just after their appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. The two started their tour vacationing in Ibiza on a superyacht where Sanchez was spotted wearing a white maxi dress with thong sandals.

When it comes to footwear, the Emmy-award-winning journalist’s shoe closet is filled with styles from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen. Sanchez often gravitates towards stilettos or strappy sandals like the ones she wore to the National Portrait Gallery Gala which she paired with a high-slit dress. If she’s off duty and spending time with Bezos or going for a Thanksgiving horseback ride, she will slip into a pair of comfortable sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas.