×
Read Next: Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Styles Combat Boots With Crop Top & Cargo Pants on Family Safari Trip in South Africa
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Micro Shorts & Athletic Sneakers for Bike Riding in Italy

Lauren Sanchez attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are seen flanked by heavy security as they leave the white house tavern in Aspen on Dec 29, 2022.
View Gallery
View Gallery32 Images
Share

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram as she spent her Sunday bike riding with friends in Italy.

The former Extra correspondent posed with a peace sign in the air wearing a black halter sports bra layered with a cropped nude tank top. She paired the shirt with high-waisted blue short shorts. 

Sanchez accessorized with a thin bracelet and a pair of black radiator sunglasses. She kept her dark brown hair in a low ponytail complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

Lauren Sanchez, Elsa Collins, and October Gonzalez bike riding in Italy on June 25, 2023.
Lauren Sanchez, Elsa Collins and October Gonzalez bike-riding in Italy on June 25, 2023.October Gonzalez’s Instagram Story

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a lace-up closure and a white panel that lined the ankle. The sneakers had a supportive white sole that had black heel cushioning.

The last time we saw the journalist was vacationing in the South of France with her boyfriend and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last weekend. Sanchez was seen walking hand in hand with Sanchez wearing a colorful strapless Pucci minidress and crystal-embellished Hermés slides and Bezos in a Saint Laurent shirt. 

The couple has been traveling around Europe since last month, just after their appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. The two started their tour vacationing in Ibiza on a superyacht where Sanchez was spotted wearing a white maxi dress with thong sandals.

When it comes to footwear, the Emmy-award-winning journalist’s shoe closet is filled with styles from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen. Sanchez often gravitates towards stilettos or strappy sandals like the ones she wore to the National Portrait Gallery Gala which she paired with a high-slit dress. If she’s off duty and spending time with Bezos or going for a Thanksgiving horseback ride, she will slip into a pair of comfortable sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Micro Shorts & Sneakers for Bike Riding
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad