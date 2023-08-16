×
Read Next: Salma Hayek Slips on Gucci Sneakers for Horseback Riding on the Beach in Mexico
Lauren Sanchez Enjoys Boat Ride in Big-Toe Sandals With Jeff Bezos and Katy Perry in Croatia

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on their yacht.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leaving Gipsy King concert at Carbone Beach.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami on May 06, 2023.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are enjoying the rest of the summer in Dubrovnik, Croatia, with their celebrity friends. The couple was photographed on Wednesday, after a boat ride alongside Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Usher and other stars. The group was later seen walking through Dubrovnik’s main street, the Stradun.

For the occasion, Sanchez updated her summer style with big-toe sandals. The shoe was made of white leather straps with black leather soles.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Big-toe sandals are a popular shoe choice during summer. The style goes well with beachwear and allows the feet to breathe during the hot season. When it comes to shoes, however, Sanchez is known for wearing luxury brands such as Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen and Hermès.

Lauren Sanchez in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren SanchezGrgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

For the boat ride, the journalist completed her look with a green mesh maxi skirt by Ottolinger. The semi-sheer style features a logo print waistband. She also added a black swimsuit with a plunging silhouette and gold accessories.

Bezos, meanwhile, accompanied his girlfriend in casual style with a pair of white sneakers that matched his pants. The founder of Amazon finished his look with a blue T-shirt and aviator sunglasses.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Katy Perry also embraced a summer-approved style, going all white in a pair of thong sandals that featured a slingback strap to secure her feet during the walk. Both Bloom and Usher chose different pairs of Birkenstock sandals for the trip.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Usher in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Bezos’ famous yacht, the Abeona, is reportedly anchored near the island of Sipan in Croatia. The billionaire was recently seen in Greece with Sanchez and actress Demi Moore.

Lauren Sanchez attends the 25th anniversary celebration of "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 10, 2018.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Standout Fashion Statements Through the Years
Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Dons Big-Toe Shoes on Boat Ride
