Latto Pops in White Heeled Boots at Sips & Sounds Festival 2023

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chlöe at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sabrina Carpenter at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery120 Images
Latto brought monochrome style to the stage for her latest performance.

While onstage at the 2023 Sips & Sounds Festival at Moody Amphitheater’s Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Latto performed in a sleek outfit. The “Big Energy” singer’s attire featured a silky white crop top overlaid with cream paneling, cinched by thin crossed laces. The piece was paired with matching white trousers for a streamlined appearance.

Latto performs during Sips & Sounds Summer Festival at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on July 29, 2023.Rick Kern/Getty Images

Latto opted to accessorize her outfit with a diamond-covered watch, daisy-shaped stud earrings and a diamond necklace strung with a large cross-shaped pendant. Earlier in her performance, she also gave her attire a Y2K twist with a pair of brown-tinted rimless sunglasses from Mugler.

Latto performs during Sips & Sounds Summer Festival at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on July 29, 2023.Rick Kern/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Latto slipped on a pair of heeled boots to finish her onstage ensemble. The “Lottery” singer’s style featured closed toes with smooth leather uppers, overlaid with padded curved straps on each toe. Though the full pair couldn’t be seen beneath her pant hems, LAtto’s set was finished with thin lacquered heels that featured a faintly flared base to bring her a sharp, dynamic height boost during the performance.

A closer look at Latto’s boots.Rick Kern/Getty Images

Latto’s shoe style is sleek and subversive. The “Muwop” singer often wears neutral and colorful heeled sandals on the red carpet from brands including Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi. Off-duty, she can also be seen in towering Jennifer Le platform wedges, punky Vetements boots and chunky Chanel sneakers, as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
