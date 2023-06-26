Latto Embraces Sheer Trend in High-Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals at BET Awards 2023

Latto made a striking entrance as she arrived at the 2023 BET Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper made a fashion statement in a long maxi dress, crafted with a sheer fabric. The design featured a draping and plunging neckline, while a high-side slit added a touch of drama.

Latto attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. WireImage

To accentuate the ensemble, she accessorized with shimmering silver jewelry, adorning her neck and fingers with elegant pieces that added a touch of glamour and sparkle.

She took the black effect down to her feet in black strappy sandals — a popular style at red-carpet events. Strappy sandals have a historical legacy dating back to ancient civilizations. Today, renowned brands like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Aquazzura design exquisite strappy sandals, offering a range of styles from classic elegance to modern trends.

Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Latto often wears vibrant and eye-catching outfits, incorporating trendy pieces like oversized jackets, crop tops, and statement accessories.

Brooklyn Nicole and Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Her shoe style reflects her fearless approach, as she frequently opts for stylish sneakers, thigh-high boots, and daring heels that enhance her fierce persona. Whether it’s a red-carpet event or a casual outing, Latto’s fashion choices showcase her individuality and make a statement wherever she goes.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.