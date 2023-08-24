Lara Trump’s Wardrobe for Donald Trump’s Rallies Includes Bejeweled Heels and Open-Toed Sandals

Lara Trump’s formal attire is frequently on display during political occasions — notably her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns over the years.

During the former’s political rallies while campaigning for the U.S. presidency, Trump — wife of Eric Trump — often wears neutral attire. For a rally in New York City in July 2016, for example, Trump arrived onstage in a navy high-necked dress with a paneled white skirt.

Donald Trump introduces Indiana governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate at a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in New York City on July 17, 2016. UK FameFlynet / SplashNews.com

In November 2016, Trump touched down in North Carolina with Eric and her mother-in-law, Melania. On this occasion, the former presidential advisor wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with crystal embellishments, finished by thin stiletto heels. The pair brought a sparkly base to her neutral outfit: a black blazer and matching trousers, layered atop a black blouse.

(L-R): North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, Lara Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump attend a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, North Carolina. November 5, 2016. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In Nov. 2016, Trump arrived onstage with her extended family during a Donald Trump rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. On this occasion, she wore a set of dark pointed-toe pumps with a navy knee-length dress — complete with long sleeves and a rounded neckline.

(L-R): Lara Trump, Eric Trump, law Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump attend a rally for Donald Trump at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 7, 2016. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In 2019, Trump stepped out with Eric and his siblings to support Donald Trump during a presidential campaign relaunch rally. On this occasion, she wore a white midi dress with a tiered hem, complete with allover wavy textures. The long piece was paired with glossy light blue pumps crafted from patent leather, complete with triangular toes and thin heels.

(L-R): Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. arrive at a rally for US President Donald Trump to officially launch the Trump 2020 campaign at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Republican debate found Republican candidates discussing a range of social, economic and political topics while onstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This election year’s debate candidates included Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who served his term from 2016 to 2020, was not present for the occasion — though he did complete a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that will be aired prior to the debate, as reported in the New York Times.

Trump often wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin when on and off-duty. The Fox News contributor’s pairs often include leather and suede uppers in neutral hues, including beige and white. Similarly colored flat loafers and sandals from brands including Gucci are also regularly present in her rotation.