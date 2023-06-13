Lara Trump Joins Niece Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah Celebration in Houndstooth Dress and Strappy Sandals

The Trump family gathered to celebrate a milestone in the younger generation.

Lara Trump joined her husband, Eric Trump, and their children along many other family members to celebrate Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s daughter Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah.

Lara and her family gathered in Miami for the traditional religious ceremony. Other family members like Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were also in attendance. For the occasion, Lara wore a houndstooth printed midi dress with shades of red, navy and white.

Her sleeveless dress flared out a bit, and it featured a thick matching belt an a scoop neckline. She added simple hoop earrings to her look but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

The former “Real News Update” host slipped into a classic pair of heels to round out the ensemble. Lara wore black sandals with a thin strap across the toes as well as around the ankle for extra support. The thin stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches to give Lara a height boost. The simple heels allowed the bold print of the dress to take center stage.

When it comes to her footwear preferences, Lara often wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin while she is both on and off duty. The Fox News contributor’s pairs often include leather and suede uppers in neutral hues, including beige and white. Similarly colored flat loafers and sandals from brands including Gucci are also regularly present in her rotation.

PHOTOS: Discover Lara Trump’s style growth over the years in the gallery.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

