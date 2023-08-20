Lana Del Rey Pops in Pink Platform Slides at Jack Antonoff’s Wedding

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lana Del Rey brought a comfortable spin to wedding guest style this weekend.

On Saturday, the musician arrived to Long Beach Island in New Jersey for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding, alongside guests including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Blake Lively. For the occasion, Del Rey slipped on a pair of Vagabond Shoemakers’ Courtney slides — a $80 (previously $120) style crafted from smooth, light pink leather.

Lana Del Rey arrives to Jack Antonoff’s wedding at Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 19, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Del Rey’s slides featured wide upper straps atop flared platform soles, complete with padded insoles for additional comfort. The set provided an easygoing finish to her outfit, in place of the traditional heeled mules, sandals or pumps often worn to similarly formal occasions.

Indeed, Del Rey’s attire for Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding was decidedly more formal: a white lace minidress with two side cutout and a tiered skirt, complete with pink floral overlay. The “Honeymoon” musician opted to layer the piece with a white floral pointelle-knit cardigan, accented with light blue hair bows and a matching nylon Prada shoulder bag for a summer-worthy finish.

Vagabond Shoemakers’ Courtney slides. Courtesy of Vagabond Shoemakers

Slides like Del Rey’s are favored for their comfortable silhouette, often featuring wide straps with thick soles crafted from leather, suede or rubber. Monochrome pairs have specifically grown in popularity for their roots in the ’90s and early 2000’s fashion scene, having been revived in the 2020’s from widespread nostalgia for the era. Today, similar pairs in a range of colors and finishes have been regularly released by a range of brands, including Simon Miller, Melissa and Gucci.

A closer look at Del Rey’s slides. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Del Rey’s styles are sleek and classic. The “Born to Die” musician often wears pointed-toe boots, ankle-strap heels and sharp pumps on the red carpet from brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and X. Her off-duty looks frequently feature low-top sneakers by Keds, Skechers and People Footwear, as well as sandals from Billabong and Chanel. When it comes to performances, Del Rey also has go-to styles, including white Converse sneakers and embellished boots by Gucci, Betsey Johnson and Jeffrey Campbell.

