Lana Del Rey Sparkles in Bedazzled Betsey Johnson Boots at Outside Lands Festival

Lana Del Rey brought sparkling style to the stage for the 2023 Outside Lands music festival.

While performing during the festival on Saturday, Del Rey swung on a string wound with multicolored flowers. For the occasion, the “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” musician wore a set of Betsey Johnson’s Diva boots — a $139 style featuring pink satin uppers, complete with curved Western shafts and pointed toes.

Lana Del Rey performs onstage during the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Calif. on Aug. 12, 2023. imageSPACE/MEGA

The set was further elevated, however, from its coating of allover silver rhinestones — which brought Del Rey’s white puff-sleeved minidress and pearl-embroidered headband a glamorous finish. The pair also earned a dash of Western flair from its stacked brown 2.5-inch block heels, complemented with a tonal pop of color from Johnson’s signature “Betsey Blue”-toned soles.

Betsey Johnson’s Diva boots. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Del Rey’s glittering Betsey Johnson footwear leaned into the ongoing Western trend, where boots and booties are revamped with angled block heels, curved shafts and swirling embroidery reminiscent of classic cowboy boots. Similar bold details have been utilized in numerous heights, colors and finishes in styles among a range of brands this year, including Miron Crosby, Idyllwind and Tecovas.

Lana Del Rey performs onstage during the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Calif. on Aug. 12, 2023. imageSPACE/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Del Rey’s styles are sleek and classic. The “Born to Die” musician often wears pointed-toe boots, ankle-strap heels and sharp pumps on the red carpet from brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and X. Her off-duty looks frequently feature low-top sneakers by Keds, Skechers and People Footwear, as well as sandals from Billabong and Chanel. When it comes to performances, Del Rey also has go-to styles, including white Converse sneakers and embellished boots by Gucci, Betsey Johnson and Jeffrey Campbell.

