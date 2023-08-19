Lala Anthony Goes Old School in Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro GS and Leather Sports Jacket

Lala Anthony shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram yesterday detailing her outfit of the day.

The “Think Like A Man” star laced up a pair of Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro GS in a “Fire Red” colorway. The high-top style features mixed textile uppers in white with bright red accents. The shoes included white lace-up detailing with red Jumpman logo detailing on the reflective tongues. Additionally, the style incorporated mesh cut-outs, thick and flexible rubber soles in black and tread that offered Anthony a non-slip experience.

In general, Jordans have gained prominence over the last few years among the fashion crowd and Gen Zers, proving to be a closet staple for many. The shoe heavily taps into the themes of American heritage and basketball culture.

They are one of the most recognizable and classic sneaker silhouettes across all industries. Often made with smooth leather uppers and chunky rubber outsole, the shoe has become an instant classic, coming in almost every colorway and style imaginable. With so many styles to choose from, there’s truly something for everyone.

Pulling from streetwear aesthetics, the multihyphenated talent donned a form-fitted white mini dress layered overtop a white and red leather Noobies sports jacket in an oversized style. Accessorizing her ensemble, Anthony toted a Hemincuff “STEF” mini bag in white.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

