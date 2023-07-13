×
Mike Tyson's Wife Lakiha Spicer Walks the Red Carpet in Little Black Dress & Bedazzled Prada Mules at ESPYs 2023

Lakiha Spencer made a sparkly statement on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

While hitting the red carpet with her husband, Mike Tyson, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Spencer glittered in a black Mach & Mach minidress. Her long-sleeved $888 style featured side and sleeve cutouts, cinched by silver crystal-covered bows — a signature of Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili’s brand.

(L-R): Lakiha Spencer and Mike Tyson attend the 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 12, 2023.Christopher Polk for Variety

Spencer’s outfit was finished with a silver ring-shaped pendant necklace studded with diamonds. For a coordinating burst of sparkle, she also carried Prada’s black satin iteration of its $5,700 mini Galleria handbag — this version coated in gleaming silver crystals.

When it came to footwear, Spencer slipped on a pair of black Prada mules to finish her outfit. The socialite’s $1,650 style featured thin black leather soles and glossy 2.95-inch varnished heels, creating a minimalist base. Topping the set with a decidedly maximalist touch, however, were wide black satin straps topped by metal logo-adorned fabric triangle accents — all covered in sparkling silver crystals, which smoothly matched Spencer’s dress and handbag.

Prada’s satin and crystal mules.Christopher Polk for Variety
A closer look at Spencer’s Prada mules.Christopher Polk for Variety

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, ESPY, ESPYs, ESPY awards, red carpet
ESPY Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: Live Updates
