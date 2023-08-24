Lady Gaga Slips on Gianvito Rossi’s Suede Pumps in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga lounged in chic vintage style before her latest concert in Las Vegas — with a little help from Gianvito Rossi.

As seen on Instagram, Gaga sat on the floor following a rehearsal for her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Residency concert series. During the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a sharp black suede set of Gianvito Rossi’s signature Gianvito 85 pumps — a $795 pointed-toe style with smooth uppers, closed counters and 3.3-inch stiletto heels.

Gaga’s Rossi heels brought a nostalgic finish to her rehearsal attire: a black ankle-length silk dress with a curved neckline and low-cut back, instantly channeling the glamour of the ’60s. To further elevate her outfit, the “Artpop” musician paired the all-black look with curved silver drop earrings, red lipstick and black cat-eyed sunglasses — plus a brown monogrammed leather Celine tote bag, simply printed with white “Gaga” lettering.

Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 85 pumps. Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

Pumps like Gaga’s are favored for their lower height within the classic pointed-toe pump silhouette. The style is favored for its formality and classic nature, as well as its ability to dress up a range of casual or formal outfits. Pairs are routinely released — often in block or stiletto-heeled shapes — in a range of colors from numerous brands year-round, as seen in new offerings from labels including Stuart Weitzman, Michael Kors and M.Gemi.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.