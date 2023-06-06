La La Anthony Flatters Her Feet in Clear Amina Muaddi Pumps With Neon Bodycon Dress on ‘Today’ Show

La La Anthony stopped by the “Today” show on Monday, wearing a stylish number.

The mommy mogul slipped on the Double Layer Midi Tank from Alexander Wang, bathed in vibrant neon hues. This minidress was paired with a sheer tank dress in a flattering midi length.

La La Anthony is seen leaving the “Today” show on June 05, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The sheer portion of her dress was crafted with ruched mesh fabric, allowing it to drape with a captivating allure gracefully. The tank dress was complemented by a romantic scoop neckline.

When it came to footwear, she kicked back in Amina Muaddi‘s Ursina crystal-embellished transparent pumps.

Adorned with an exquisite ankle strap made of glistening crystal mesh, these see-through pumps confidently showcase a pointed toe and a captivating stiletto heel. Crafted with a combination of PVC and leather, the upper of these pumps is both stylish and durable.

La La Anthony’s shoe style can be described as bold and fashion-forward. She effortlessly rocks a variety of statement-making footwear, from sky-high stilettos to edgy sneakers. With a keen eye for unique designs and trends, La La’s shoe collection reflects her fearless approach to fashion and her ability to command attention with her footwear choices.

During the interview, Anthony delved into her involvement in the latest romantic comedy on Netflix, titled “The Perfect Find.” She discussed her experience working alongside her dear friend Gabrielle Union and her willingness to explore the dating scene.

Anthony expressed her desire to embrace a more open mindset, emphasizing the importance of living life to the fullest and finding joy in every moment. For her, it’s about embracing new experiences, having a good time, and letting life unfold naturally.

