La La Anthony Matches Her Red-Hot PVC Heels With Cutout Jumpsuit

Lala Anthony, Laquan Smith, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, front row, fashion show
La La Anthony made a bright appearance on her Instagram page with a monochromatic look. The actress took to social media to show off a bright red look. She posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday with a video, captioning it “The 🍒 on top.”

In her post, Anthony strutted wearing a bright red jumpsuit. Her sleeveless one-piece featured several cutouts along the center of the bodice, and the garment was made of a fitted material with a dotted pattern. Anthony added large hoop earrings as well as a few sparkly rings and a watch to dress up the look.

The influencer kept the red theme going with her shoes. She added red-hot heeled mules to her ensemble that featured an open toe and a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches. The mules were made of a clear PVC material. Anthony recently wore another pair of transparent heels; she paired clear pointed-toe pumps with a neon bodycon dress on the “Today” show in June.

When it comes to her personal footwear style, Anthony is often seen in sneakers of all colors, brands, and shapes, though she tends to reach for Air Jordans often. When it comes to red carpets and special events, Anthony doesn’t shy away from standout shoes. Christian Louboutin is her number-one choice for special occasions but she’s also often seen in pointed-toe boots of all colors and daring materials like patent leather, metallic fabrics, and snakeskin. Her shoe wardrobe is colorful, very varied and definitely bold.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

la la anthony, bet awards 2019, june 23, 2019, embellished minidress, black pumps
