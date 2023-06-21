La La Anthony Slips Into Pink PrettyLittleThing Cutout Romper & Strappy Sandals

La La Anthony took to Instagram today to model a fun summer look from PrettyLittleThing.

Aptly captioning the post “Pretty in Pink,” the TV personality-turned-actress is seen wearing a bubblegum pink ribbed-knit romper featuring a white trim and a sultry cutout design. Photos show her posing against a pool table and in front of a mirror while holding her phone up to her ear.

As for shoes, Anthony showed off a pair of strappy white thong sandals featuring a square toe with a skinny stiletto heel and an ankle strap closure.

The “Total Request Live” alum’s romper from the UK-based online fashion retailer is currently on sale at 40% off on prettylittlething.com, now retailing for $25. The bodycon look also comes in a blue version.

Anthony was tapped as a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador back in 2021 and has since released multiple collections. “I love how these clothes can take you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or jazz them up with a high heel if you’re going out,” she said about her summer 2022 collection.

La La Anthony appears on the “Today” show on June 05, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to Anthony’s shoe style, she’s unafraid to go bold, regularly reaching for eye-catching styles to match her statement looks. Recently, she hit the “Today” show in clear pumps by Amina Muaddi to promote her new summer flick, “The Perfect Find.” She’s also been seen in sleek black booties, timeless pointed heels and vibrant orange Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

