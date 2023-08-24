La La Anthony Shares Touching Video in Nike Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack Sneakers

La La Anthony posted a sentimental video to her Instagram today in partnership with Airbnb. The actress hosted a couple named Tamika and Maurice and shared their story on her socials.

Anthony stepped into a pair of Nike Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack in “Court Purple” in a purple, yellow and white colorway. Inspired by Los Angeles’ storied NBA franchise, the low-top style was crafted of a semi-translucent grid-esque ripstop textile layered overtop a light purple fabric, creating textural interest, along with similar grid-esque detailing on the toe box.

Additionally, the footwear featured white leather detailing along with contrasting yellow stitching which trimmed a majority of the footwear along with Nike’s iconic swoosh. Yellow “UN/LA” tags decorated the quarter panel, while an emblem displaying the retailer’s OG Frontman logo decorated the lateral heel. Thick rubber soles rounded out the look and included deep purple tread that offered Anthony a non-slip feel.

Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack in “Court Purple.” Goat

As for her outfit, Anthony donned a cropped white tee decorated with silver stud detailing that framed the bodice. On the bottom, the star-styled baggy “mom” jeans with heavy distressing on the legs and knees and wide legs. Anthony accessorized their look with silver hoops.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

