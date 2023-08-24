×
Read Next: The Air Jordan 1 KO Takes On the Beloved “Laney” Colorway
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

La La Anthony Shares Touching Video in Nike Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack Sneakers

La la Anthony, PrettyLittleThing
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Julia Fox attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: La La Anthony attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Pritika Swarup attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: P. J. Tuck attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
View Gallery
View Gallery11 Images
Share

La La Anthony posted a sentimental video to her Instagram today in partnership with Airbnb. The actress hosted a couple named Tamika and Maurice and shared their story on her socials.

Anthony stepped into a pair of Nike Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack in “Court Purple” in a purple, yellow and white colorway. Inspired by Los Angeles’ storied NBA franchise, the low-top style was crafted of a semi-translucent grid-esque ripstop textile layered overtop a light purple fabric, creating textural interest, along with similar grid-esque detailing on the toe box.

Additionally, the footwear featured white leather detailing along with contrasting yellow stitching which trimmed a majority of the footwear along with Nike’s iconic swoosh. Yellow “UN/LA” tags decorated the quarter panel, while an emblem displaying the retailer’s OG Frontman logo decorated the lateral heel. Thick rubber soles rounded out the look and included deep purple tread that offered Anthony a non-slip feel.

Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack in "Court Purple."
Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack in “Court Purple.”Goat

As for her outfit, Anthony donned a cropped white tee decorated with silver stud detailing that framed the bodice. On the bottom, the star-styled baggy “mom” jeans with heavy distressing on the legs and knees and wide legs. Anthony accessorized their look with silver hoops.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:
Best Chunky Sneakers
Jordan Golf Shoes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Air’ Premiere: Red Carpet Celebrity Photos, Live Updates
View Gallery46 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

La La Anthony Shares Touching Video in Nike Union LA Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad