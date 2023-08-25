×
Read Next: Nordstrom Sees Progress in Second Quarter
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

La La Anthony Plays Basketball in Nike Running Sneakers With Son Kiyan and His Dad Carmelo Anthony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: La La Anthony attends "The Perfect Find" World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca Center of Performing Arts on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: La La Anthony attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Ciara and La La Anthony attend the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards on September 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: La La Anthony attends VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: La La Anthony attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
View Gallery
View Gallery8 Images
Share

La La Anthony brought a casual style to the basketball court on Thursday, while spending some time with her ex-husband, former basketball player Carmelo Anthony, and their son, Kiyan Anthony. She posted a video to Instagram accompanied by a caption that read, “Kiyan’s good but he still can’t beat his parents.”

The “Think Like A Man” actress slipped into a pair of black Nike running sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a mesh upper and the brand’s Swoosh symbol on the side of the lace-up closure. The sneakers brought contrast to the look with an angled white rubber sole.

La La paired the shoes with a black cropped hoodie and high-waisted leggings. The television personality accessorized the look with gold accessories opting for a pair of studs and an assortment of bracelets. She kept her dark brown braided in a half-down style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

While their son solely opted for black shorts and white Nike sneakers, Carmelo wore a white short sleeve T-shirt and paired it with red basketball shorts with graphic prints on both pant legs. He completed the look with white low-top sneakers that featured a see-through mesh upper and an angled sole.

Yesterday, La La took to Instagram as she slipped into a pair of Nike Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack sneakers to surprise her first guests at her new Airbnb apartment in Atlanta, Ga.

The “BMF” actress has always stayed a consistent figure in the fashion space. She was seen at multiple fashion shows last season sitting front row while designers LaQuan Smith and Fendi debuted their spring 2023 collection. La La has worked with notable women’s brands like Pretty Little Thing in the past to create a collection. She also hosted last year’s Met Gala with Vanessa Hudgens.

Related:
Best Nike Workout Shoes
Best Nike Running Shoes

la la anthony, bet awards 2019, june 23, 2019, embellished minidress, black pumps
La La Anthony’s Glamorous Style Evolution Through the Years
View Gallery10 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

La La Anthony Plays Basketball in Nikes With Son Kiyan and His Dad
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad