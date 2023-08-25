La La Anthony Plays Basketball in Nike Running Sneakers With Son Kiyan and His Dad Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony brought a casual style to the basketball court on Thursday, while spending some time with her ex-husband, former basketball player Carmelo Anthony, and their son, Kiyan Anthony. She posted a video to Instagram accompanied by a caption that read, “Kiyan’s good but he still can’t beat his parents.”

The “Think Like A Man” actress slipped into a pair of black Nike running sneakers. The low-top shoes featured a mesh upper and the brand’s Swoosh symbol on the side of the lace-up closure. The sneakers brought contrast to the look with an angled white rubber sole.

La La paired the shoes with a black cropped hoodie and high-waisted leggings. The television personality accessorized the look with gold accessories opting for a pair of studs and an assortment of bracelets. She kept her dark brown braided in a half-down style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

While their son solely opted for black shorts and white Nike sneakers, Carmelo wore a white short sleeve T-shirt and paired it with red basketball shorts with graphic prints on both pant legs. He completed the look with white low-top sneakers that featured a see-through mesh upper and an angled sole.

Yesterday, La La took to Instagram as she slipped into a pair of Nike Union LA x Dunk Low Passport Pack sneakers to surprise her first guests at her new Airbnb apartment in Atlanta, Ga.

The “BMF” actress has always stayed a consistent figure in the fashion space. She was seen at multiple fashion shows last season sitting front row while designers LaQuan Smith and Fendi debuted their spring 2023 collection. La La has worked with notable women’s brands like Pretty Little Thing in the past to create a collection. She also hosted last year’s Met Gala with Vanessa Hudgens.

