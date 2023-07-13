Kyrie Irving’s Wife Marlene Wilkerson Brings Barbiecore to ESPYs 2023 in Hot Pink Dress and Sandals

Marlene Wilkerson brought Barbiecore to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs tonight in Los Angeles, joined by her husband Dallas Mavericks’ star Kyrie Irving.

Wilkerson was outfitted in a floor-sweeping hot pink gown in a bodycon style made of shiny fabric. The garment was sleeveless and featured a squared-off neckline and a free-flowing skirt with a side slit that ran up the length of the star’s leg, stopping at her hip.

(L-R) Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving attend the 2023 ESPY Awards. Getty Images

Wilkerson wore a plethora of shiny gold jewelry which included hoops and chain bracelets. The content creator wore her dark brown tresses all slicked back into a rapunzel-esque ponytail that cascaded a long way down her back.

For footwear, Wilkerson wore a pair of gold strappy sandal heels. The high-shine heels likely featured rounded opened toes and thin straps that sat across the tops of her toes and around her ankles, fascinated in place with a buckle clasp. Most sandal heels also often include thin but walkable stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches, offering the wearer a conservative boost in height.

(L-R) Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

