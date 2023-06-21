×
Read Next: Patricia Field Reflects on Costume Design, Happiness and ‘Happy Clothes’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kristin Davis Blooms in Green Puff-Sleeve Dress and White Pointed Pumps for ‘Today’ Show

kristin davis, nyc, green printed dress, white pointed toe pumps, and just like that, puff sleeve
Kristin Davis Blooms in Green Dress & White Shoes on 'Today' Show
Kristin Davis Blooms in Green Dress & White Shoes on 'Today' Show
Kristin Davis Blooms in Green Dress & White Shoes on 'Today' Show
Nicole Ari Parker, And Just Like That, Ukraine, auction, Rianna + Nina
View Gallery
View Gallery149 Images
Share

Kristin Davis stepped out in New York, wearing a summery ensemble ahead of “And Just Like That” season 2 premiere.

The actress stopped by the “Today” show on Tuesday ahead of the popular HBO show’s premiere on Thursday. She stars in the series as Charlotte, reprising her role from “Sex and the City.”

For her outing, Davis donned a green and white midi dress with puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. The dress also featured a tie knotted into a small bow at the neckline.

kristin davis, nyc, green printed dress, white pointed toe pumps, and just like that, puff sleeve
Davis is seen on June 20 in New York City.Raymond Hall/GC Images

Davis added a large white belt to the waist of the garment with double buckles. She accessorized further with aviator glasses.

The “Couples Retreat” actress added white pumps to round out the look. Her sharp heels featured a classic pointed toe and were covered in white leather material. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Davis a slick height boost while providing a summery base for her ensemble.

When it comes to shoes, Davis keeps her other off-duty styles casual. Aside from comfy slides by Nike, she can also be seen in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, Davis tends to favor pointed-toe and peep-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos have surfaced of her this summer in an array of stylish heels by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more bold fashion moments from “And Just Like That…”

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kristin Davis Blooms in Green Dress & White Shoes on 'Today' Show
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad