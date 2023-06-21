Kristin Davis Blooms in Green Puff-Sleeve Dress and White Pointed Pumps for ‘Today’ Show

Kristin Davis stepped out in New York, wearing a summery ensemble ahead of “And Just Like That” season 2 premiere.

The actress stopped by the “Today” show on Tuesday ahead of the popular HBO show’s premiere on Thursday. She stars in the series as Charlotte, reprising her role from “Sex and the City.”

For her outing, Davis donned a green and white midi dress with puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. The dress also featured a tie knotted into a small bow at the neckline.

Davis is seen on June 20 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Davis added a large white belt to the waist of the garment with double buckles. She accessorized further with aviator glasses.

The “Couples Retreat” actress added white pumps to round out the look. Her sharp heels featured a classic pointed toe and were covered in white leather material. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Davis a slick height boost while providing a summery base for her ensemble.

When it comes to shoes, Davis keeps her other off-duty styles casual. Aside from comfy slides by Nike, she can also be seen in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, Davis tends to favor pointed-toe and peep-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos have surfaced of her this summer in an array of stylish heels by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

