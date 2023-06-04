Kristin Cavallari Gets Tattooed in Distressed Denim Shorts and High-Top Sneakers

Kristin Cavallari was casually dressed while receiving her latest tattoos.

While visiting Winterstone in Los Angeles, Cavallari shared a photo after receiving three new tattoos — equalling 10 total, which she stated in its caption — on Instagram. For the occasion, the “Hills” star wore a white ribbed cropped tank top, paired with distressed light blue denim short shorts. The casual set was chicly paired with a gold watch and bracelet, as well as layered hoop and stud earrings from Cavallari’s own Uncommon James brand.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari laced into a set of high-top sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Laguna Beach” star’s white style featured monochrome paneled sides and rounded toes, punctuated by front perforations, black trim and black laces. Flat rubber soles completed the pair with a casual base, cementing her outfit’s laid-back nature. Similar pairs are frequently released year-round due to their popularity, seen in new collections from brands including Converse, Golden Goose, Cariuma and Zadig & Voltaire.

The star’s tattoo moment wasn’t her only outfit of the day, however. Later in the evening, Cavallari swapped her casual top and shorts for a friend’s baby shower, wearing a white gauzy tiered maxi dress covered in a green, pink and red floral print with white square-toed sandals — which she documented on Instagram Stories.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James line in 2017 — which, aside from its namesake jewelry, also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.