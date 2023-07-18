Kristin Cavallari Layers Neutrals in Monochromatic Gray Outfit and Pointy Heels on ‘Good Morning America’

Kristin Cavallari brought minimalist summer style to New York City with a chic twist. On Tuesday morning, Cavallari arrived to the “Good Morning America” studios in Manhattan to film a “Deals & Steals” shopping segment on the program — which notably included her own Uncommon James jewelry line.

For the occasion, the “Very Cavallari” star wore a soft knit top with a curved sleeveless neckline, as well as an angular base that created a cutout effect. The smooth gray piece was paired with wide-legged, cross-hatched gray trousers for a tonal finish.

Kristin Cavallari arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on July 18, 2023. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Cavallari minimally finished her attire with a thick gold watch, as well as several gold rings and a thin metallic silver leather belt.

Kristin Cavallari arrives to “Good Morning America” in New York City on July 18, 2023. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Cavallari appeared to slip on a pair of pale blush-nude pumps to complete her outfit. The “True Roots” author’s style featured smooth leather uppers with triangular pointed toes, as well as thin black soles. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — similarly to past pairs Cavallari’s worn over the years, as well as the style’s traditional silhouette.

A closer look at Cavallari’s heels. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James line in 2017 — which, aside from its namesake jewelry, also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Aaron enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels to Wear to Work

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women