Kristin Cavallari’s Daughter Saylor Poses in 7-Inch Louboutin Heels While Back-to-School Shopping

Like mother, like daughter. During a back-to-school shopping trip on Thursday, Kristin Cavallari shared a snap of her 7-year-old daughter, Saylor, getting acquainted with the luxury of Christian Louboutin. In the photo, which the “Laguna Beach” alum posted on her Instagram stories, the girl can be seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and matching shorts along with a sole, red-bottomed high heel.

Standing before a full-length mirror and surrounded by shoes, the youngster seemingly admired her reflection as she posed with one foot in the ultra-high heel and the other pointed like a ballerina. “Just some casual back-to-school shopping,” Cavallari quipped.

The shoe she picked out featured a black upper that appeared to be suede with a slingback design and thin embellished straps surrounding the toe area. The bold pumps were approximately 7 inches tall and balanced out by a clunky platform. The sky-high heel wasn’t a stiletto but was still somewhat thin.

Kristin Cavallari herself is no stranger to statement heels of the same variety. The TV personality and entrepreneur, 36, has often been seen slipping into eye-catching shoe looks over the years. That said, her favorite styles of late have been more understated strappy sandals with lower heels.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023, in New York. GC Images

Meanwhile, on casual days you’ll find the former MTV star wearing sneakers from popular brands like Golden Goose and New Balance. She’s also a big fan of boots, from Dr. Martens to luxury styles from brands like Bottega Veneta, Stuart Weitzman and Isabel Marant.

