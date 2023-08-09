Kris Jenner Summers in Italy Wearing White Lace Midi Dress and T-Strap Sandals

Kris Jenner was spotted in Portofino, Italy yesterday alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Dolce and Gabbana’s co-creative director Domenico Dolce.

The television personality was outfitted in a white sheer lace midi dress, likely from Dolce and Gabbana. The garment was comprised of flouncy lace-trimmed shoulders and a fitted disposition. From the skirt and midsection was a flared mermaid-style skirt also featuring dainty lace trim. The lace was centered around floral motifs that gave the garment a summery appearance.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Domenico Dolce are seen on August 8, 2023 in Portofino, Italy. GC Images

Beyond her dress, Jenner donned a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant cross necklace. Shielding her eyes, the mom of multiple sported aviator sunglasses with silver lenses and thin frames. As usual, Jenner’s hair was styled short and shaggy.

Letting her feet breathe, Kardashian stepped out in a pair of white t-strap sandals perfect for the summery Italian weather. The casual pair was composed of white leather uppers with slip-on fit and thin straps in the shape of a ‘T’ that separated the star’s toes and wrapped around her ankles. The t-strap on the sandals provides the wearer with extra security.

A closer look at Kris Jenner’s shoes. GC Images

Sandals are a closet essential for many, especially during the warmer months. The shoe style is widely available in a wide range of styles from many high and low-end brands including The Row, Melissa, Tom Ford, Crocs and Old Navy just to name a few.

Kendall Jenner, Amanda Seyfried, Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are just some of the stars who have decided to take on the ever-popular flip-flop trend.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

