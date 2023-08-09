×
Kris Jenner Summers in Italy Wearing White Lace Midi Dress and T-Strap Sandals

TV personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian along with their mother Kris Jenner pose at the Hard Rock Hotel Presents Rock And Soul Super Saturday Night party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida. 31 Jan 2009 Pictured: Kris Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA700225_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2011 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and Sheeraz Hansen at their press conference for the launch of Millions Of Milkshakes Dubai held in the Atlantis Palms hotel in Dubai UAE.Kim and Kris create the Kardashian signature shake at the press conference consisting of strawberries, bananas, and pineapple.PR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR60719_15.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Arrivals for the 2012 White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 28, 2012. ***NO NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, NO NEW YORK TIMES, NO NEWSDAY***. 28 Apr 2012 Pictured: Kris Jenner arrives for the 2012 White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Annual Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 28, 2012. Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City). Photo credit: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA68673_076.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attend the Subconscious by Bria Murphy event in Hollywood, California. 20 Nov 2016 Pictured: Kris Jenner. Photo credit: American Foto Features / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA4281_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kris Jenner was spotted in Portofino, Italy yesterday alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Dolce and Gabbana’s co-creative director Domenico Dolce.

The television personality was outfitted in a white sheer lace midi dress, likely from Dolce and Gabbana. The garment was comprised of flouncy lace-trimmed shoulders and a fitted disposition. From the skirt and midsection was a flared mermaid-style skirt also featuring dainty lace trim. The lace was centered around floral motifs that gave the garment a summery appearance.

Kris Jenner, Domenico Dolce, Italy, Dolce & Gabbana, sandals, lace.
Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Domenico Dolce are seen on August 8, 2023 in Portofino, Italy.GC Images

Beyond her dress, Jenner donned a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant cross necklace. Shielding her eyes, the mom of multiple sported aviator sunglasses with silver lenses and thin frames. As usual, Jenner’s hair was styled short and shaggy.

Letting her feet breathe, Kardashian stepped out in a pair of white t-strap sandals perfect for the summery Italian weather. The casual pair was composed of white leather uppers with slip-on fit and thin straps in the shape of a ‘T’ that separated the star’s toes and wrapped around her ankles. The t-strap on the sandals provides the wearer with extra security.

A closer look at Kris Jenner’s shoes.GC Images

Sandals are a closet essential for many, especially during the warmer months. The shoe style is widely available in a wide range of styles from many high and low-end brands including The Row, Melissa, Tom Ford, Crocs and Old Navy just to name a few.

Kendall Jenner, Amanda Seyfried, Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are just some of the stars who have decided to take on the ever-popular flip-flop trend.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Domenico Dolce are seen on August 8, 2023 in Portofino, Italy.GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

