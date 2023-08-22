Kourtney Kardashian Means Business in Slingback Stiletto Heels

Kourtney Kardashian was sharply suited for her latest business project — as seen on Poosh’s social media.

Taking to her blog and lifestyle site’s Instagram page on Monday, Kardashian leaned in her desk chair while kicking her feet up in her office. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a set of black pointed-toe pumps with thin slingback and side straps. Her sharp pair was elevated with thin stiletto heels, which appeared to total at least 4 inches in height.

Pumps like Kardashian’s are favored for their slick take on the classic pointed-toe pump silhouette, swapping its closed counters for a thin, often adjustable heel strap for a cutout effect. The shoe’s versatility has made it a wardrobe staple over the years, with pairs regularly released in a range of heights, finishes and colors. New styles have been launched in a wide variety of shoe collections this summer, as well, as seen in recent pairs from labels including Marc Fisher, Schutz and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The sharp heels brought a monochrome finish to Kardashian’s ensemble: an all-black crop top and wide-legged trousers, layered beneath a long silky robe. The “Kardashians” star finished her outfit with rectangular black sunglasses and a gleaming set of stud earrings. However, this wasn’t her only slick shoe moment in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, the Lemme founder posed on Instagram in a mirrored silver pair of Black Suede Studio mules, elevated by a matching zippered blue cropped jacket and miniskirt by LaQuan Smith.

When it comes to shoes, Kardashian regularly wears edgy footwear in neutral and metallic tones. When off-duty, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes platform and lug-soled boots from brands including Naked Wolfe and Prada. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, mules and sandals from luxury brands including Black Suede Studio, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Kardashian also wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Related:

Most Comfortable Women’s Dress Shoes

Best Work Shoes for Women

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.