Kourtney Kardashian Shines in Black Suede Studio’s Silver Mules While Pregnant

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian made a bold blue statement with her latest maternity outfit.

On Saturday, Kardashian posed in a new Instagram post, wearing a dynamic outfit by New York-based designer LaQuan Smith. The Poosh founder’s attire featured Smith’s $2,614 cropped biker jacket, a long-sleeved piece crafted from vivid blue suede and trimmed with cobalt shearling and gleaming silver zippers. The sleek outerwear was paired with its matching $1,358 (was $2,717) miniskirt, which included a back zipper and asymmetric hem to create a slick matching set.

When it came to footwear, the “Kardashians” star slipped on a pair of mirrored mules from Black Suede Studio to complete her outfit. The brand’s $278 Brea style featured a sharp pointed-toe base with curved toe straps, all crafted from glossy silver patent leather. Kardashian’s high-shine set was finished with 4-inch stiletto heels, bringing her outfit a statement base that smoothly complemented her clothing’s metal accents.

Black Suede Studio’s Brea mules.Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Kardashian’s sleek ensemble follows her viral pregnancy announcement with husband Travis Barker, where she held up a sign proclaiming “Travis I’m Pregnant” at his band Blink-182’s concert ar Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in June.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Kourtney Kardashian Shines in Silver Stiletto Mules while Pregnant
