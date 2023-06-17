×
Read Next: Young Vera Wang’s Style Over the Years
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy During Husband Travis Barker’s Concert in Los Angeles

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Boohoo, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, fashion show, runway show
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were out and about in NYC.Wearing: Sunglasses - Rick Owens Dress - LeoBag - Hermes Boots - Naked WolfePictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis BarkerRef: SPL5266365 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Barclays Center, New York, New York. 12 Sep 2021 Pictured: Travis Barker,Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786668_088.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian grabs dinner with son Mason Disick at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. Kourtney is wearing white ripped jeans and a black hoodie. 19 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747865_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery27 Images
Share

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star announced the big news at her husband and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker’s, concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday. The video of the announcement was posted to both Kardashian and Barker’s Instagrams yesterday, confirming the exciting news.

For the concert, Kardashian was clad in an all-black ensemble comprised of a long sleeve bodysuit equipped with a mock neckline and cut-outs at the hips. On the bottom, the social media personality donned what appeared to be low-cut black trousers in a satin finish that further enhanced the high-cut cut-out detailing on her hips. Additionally, Kardashian wore silver mini hoops, offering her outfit a bit of shine.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in the video, it’s likely Kardashian wore some sort of chunky boot or casual sneaker with lace-up detailing. If she wore them, comfy shoes would allow her to get comfortable for the concert.

While watching Barker perform, the reality star held up a hand-written sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant” in big black bold lettering. The cutesie announcement is in reference to Blink-182’s 1999 hit song “All The Small Things” where a fan in the music video holds up the same sign. Once he saw the sign, Barker descended the stage to pull Kardashian into a congratulatory hug and kiss while his bandmates watched on.

When it comes to shoes, the former “The Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

PHOTOS: See Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

Best Combat Boots for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy at Blink-182 Concert in LA
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
wwd
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Reportedly Reacting to Donald Trump's Indictment In Total Opposite Ways
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Reportedly Reacting to Donald Trump's Indictment In Total Opposite Ways
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad