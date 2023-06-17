Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy During Husband Travis Barker’s Concert in Los Angeles

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star announced the big news at her husband and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker’s, concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday. The video of the announcement was posted to both Kardashian and Barker’s Instagrams yesterday, confirming the exciting news.

For the concert, Kardashian was clad in an all-black ensemble comprised of a long sleeve bodysuit equipped with a mock neckline and cut-outs at the hips. On the bottom, the social media personality donned what appeared to be low-cut black trousers in a satin finish that further enhanced the high-cut cut-out detailing on her hips. Additionally, Kardashian wore silver mini hoops, offering her outfit a bit of shine.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in the video, it’s likely Kardashian wore some sort of chunky boot or casual sneaker with lace-up detailing. If she wore them, comfy shoes would allow her to get comfortable for the concert.

While watching Barker perform, the reality star held up a hand-written sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant” in big black bold lettering. The cutesie announcement is in reference to Blink-182’s 1999 hit song “All The Small Things” where a fan in the music video holds up the same sign. Once he saw the sign, Barker descended the stage to pull Kardashian into a congratulatory hug and kiss while his bandmates watched on.

When it comes to shoes, the former “The Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

