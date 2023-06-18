Kodi Smit-McPhee Layers Dress-Over-Pants with Lug-Soled Sneakers at Prada’s Spring 2024 Menswear Show

Kodi Smit-McPhee brought an eclectic mix of pieces to Prada’s spring 2024 fashion show.

Smit-McPhee arrived to the Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on Sunday for the occasion, wearing a deep gray blazer. The four-pocketed piece was layered atop a matching minidress and sharply pleated brown trousers, making the trendy styling trick look sharp and tailored. Smit-McPhee’s outfit was finished with a light pink collared shirt and silky tie, as well as black-rimmed sunglasses.

Koti Smit-McPhee attends the Prada spring 2024 menswear runway show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on June 18, 2023.

When it came to footwear, Smit-McPhee finished his outfit with a pair of lug-soled Prada shoes. His moccasin-like style featured black matte uppers with rounded toes and exaggerated rubber outsoles. The pair featured top-stitched rounded panels crafted from smooth suede, cinched by their woven laces. However, the pair — as sharp and dapper as it appeared — was actually a sneaker, featuring exaggerated rubber outsoles for a dynamic finish.

A closer look at McPhee’s shoes.

Milan Men’s Fashion Week is held to showcase the upcoming season’s menswear collections from a range of brands and designers. This year’s summer 2024 shows, held from June 16 to 20, will feature new lines from DSquared2, Neil Barrett, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Etro, Prada and Valentino. The event also features a range of A-list attendees, with this month’s shows finding stars including Jaehyun, Troye Sivan, Jordan and Zac Stenmark and Davis Burleson in the front row.