Keke Palmer Performs in Sheer Cutout Sergio Hudson Jumpsuit & Sequin-Embellished Boots at Broccoli City Festival

Keke Palmer had a sparkling moment as she performed at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The “Hustlers” actress took the stage in a black cutout Sergio Hudson jumpsuit that featured circular cutouts around the bust and a silver sequin-embellished bralette. The fitted silhouette was decorated by black sequin lining along the sides of the sheer panels on the pant legs and long sleeves.

Keke Palmer performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. Prince Williams/WireImage

Palmer solely accessorized the look with an oversized pair of silver toned hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek high ponytail keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a black and white smokey eye and a nude lip. The look was created by makeup artist Kenya Alexis and hairstylist Tamika Gibson.

To complete the look, the singer slipped into a pair of black lace-up boots. The heels had an all-over sequin silhouette aside from the patent leather panel along the rounded toe. The ankle boots brought a boost of height with a chunky sole and a block heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Palmer was styled by Seth Chernoff, who can also be credited for the floor-sweeping Sergio Hudson dress and heels she wore to the Fragrance Foundation Awards last month. The stylist has also created looks for other stars like Amber Rose, T-Pain and Adrienne Bailon.

Palmer actress has a bold sense of style. She is most often seen in bright bursts of color. She loves to play with patterns and vibrant colors when dressing up for any occasion. Palmer likes to wear all forms of footwear. Her go-to is a pair of platform pumps or stilettos. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti and sneakers from brands like Vans and Nike.