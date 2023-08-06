‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor’s Sharp Style: Suede Boots, Sneakers & More

Kit Connor’s sharp style is quickly embodying the versatility of modern “everyman” dressing.

Connor, who stars as athlete Nick Nelson in Netflix’s hit teen romance “Heartstopper,” has quickly risen as a star to watch on the fashion scene. Since rising to fame after the show’s debut in 2022, the 19-year-old has become a muse for brands including Loewe, Kenzo and JW Anderson. Connor’s label alignment also smoothly complements his own style, which features contemporary attire with subtle vintage inspirations: tonal shirts, trousers, tailored suiting and denim in hues of black, white, blue and olive green, complete with accents of khaki, brown and tan.

The “Rocketman” actor’s attire is also grounded by equally sharp shoes, as well. For formal occasions, Connor often wears smooth black leather loafers and lace-up brogues. However, when off-duty and at business-casual affairs, he laces into monochrome high-top and low-top sneakers crafted from canvas and leather. The actor’s also been seen in tonal suede boots in cooler months, rounding out his wardrobe with “everyman” styles that can be worn for a range of occasions.

In 2021, a then-17-year-old Connor hit the red carpet in a classic navy blue suit at the “Attitude” Awards with “Heartstopper” co-stars Yasmin Finney, Joe Locke and William Gao. The teen’s attire was layered atop a beige and tan leopard-printed shirt, bringing his look a distinct ’70s groove. However, a smooth black leather belt and glossy matching dress shoes sharply complemented the bold pairing with a classic base.

(L-R): Yasmin Finney, Joe Locke, Kit Connor and William Gao attend the 2021 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London, England on Oct. 6, 2021. Kate Green/Getty Images

2022 found Connor entering the fashion scene to viral acclaim, attending fashion shows and parties for labels including Loewe, Tag Heuer, Kenzo and JW Anderson. At Tag Heuer’s Paris Fashion Week party in Oct. 2022, the actor channeled timelessly dapper ’70s style with a long-sleeved olive green and tan-piped polo shirt, worn with a dark-faced Tag Heuer watch and khaki trousers. His look was complemented with a set of monochrome white runner-style sneakers for a sporty finish.

Kit Connor leaves Tag Heuer’s party during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on Oct. 5, 2022. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Connor made waves while attending JW Anderson’s fall 2023 fashion show in London, England at London Fashion Week in 2023, braving the February chill in a soft printed T-shirt by Anderson himself. The star’s casual top was tucked into a set of pleated black trousers with an attached belt for a minimalist edge, which he smoothly streamlined with all-black high-top sneakers.

Kit Connor attends JW Anderson’s fall 2023 fashion show in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2023. Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Within two months of the release of “Heartstopper” season 2, Connor sat in the front row of Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris, seated alongside stars including Troye Sivan and Murray Bartlett. The actor made a vintage-inspired entrance in a white T-shirt with black trim, layered beneath a blue denim jacket and matching jeans with wide-cuffed hems. His outfit was complete with Loewe’s warm brown round-toed suede boots — also a favorite style of designer Jonathan Anderson — for a versatile, relaxed base.

Kit Connor attends Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

