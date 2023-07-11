King Charles Gets Height Boost in Stacked Heels During Meeting With President Joe Biden Soaring in Oxford Shoes at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden arrived in London today to meet King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the NATO summit, which will take place in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11.

For his first visit to the UK since King Charles III was coronated, Biden picked a navy blue suit with double jetted pockets. He paired the suit with a white shirt underneath, a classic tie in a lighter shade of blue with tiny white dots and a white pocket square.

King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

King Charles picked a similar look in a more daring choice of patterns, pairing a pinstripe blue and white suit with a blue tie decorated with a cross-like print. His pocket square also featured a different pattern in the same color way.

When it came to footwear, they opted for black Oxford shoes in black with slightly pointed toes. At 6-feet-tall, President Biden soared above King Charles, who is 5-foot-10. The monarch had an added boost of height in stacked heels that were higher than Biden’s footwear.

Detail of King Charles III’s during meeting with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. WireImage

Earlier today, the President made waves on Twitter after being photographed wearing sneakers without socks to board the Air Force One on his way to London.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Biden’s sneakers were the Skechers Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 – Right Away; he’s been repeatedly wearing them throughout the summer while vacationing at his Delaware beach home.

President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

During the flight over the Atlantic, the President changed to a more formal outfit that featured a blue suit paired with a white shirt, red tie and black Oxford shoes.