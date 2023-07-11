King Charles Gets Height Boost in Stacked Heels During Meeting With President Joe Biden Soaring in Oxford Shoes at Windsor Castle

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
President Joe Biden arrived in London today to meet King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the NATO summit, which will take place in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11.
For his first visit to the UK since King Charles III was coronated, Biden picked a navy blue suit with double jetted pockets. He paired the suit with a white shirt underneath, a classic tie in a lighter shade of blue with tiny white dots and a white pocket square.
King Charles picked a similar look in a more daring choice of patterns, pairing a pinstripe blue and white suit with a blue tie decorated with a cross-like print. His pocket square also featured a different pattern in the same color way.
When it came to footwear, they opted for black Oxford shoes in black with slightly pointed toes. At 6-feet-tall, President Biden soared above King Charles, who is 5-foot-10. The monarch had an added boost of height in stacked heels that were higher than Biden’s footwear.
Earlier today, the President made waves on Twitter after being photographed wearing sneakers without socks to board the Air Force One on his way to London.
Biden’s sneakers were the Skechers Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 – Right Away; he’s been repeatedly wearing them throughout the summer while vacationing at his Delaware beach home.
During the flight over the Atlantic, the President changed to a more formal outfit that featured a blue suit paired with a white shirt, red tie and black Oxford shoes.
