King Charles Gets Height Boost in Stacked Heels During Meeting With President Joe Biden Soaring in Oxford Shoes at Windsor Castle

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 10: King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
President Joe Biden arrived in London today to meet King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the NATO summit, which will take place in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11.

For his first visit to the UK since King Charles III was coronated, Biden picked a navy blue suit with double jetted pockets. He paired the suit with a white shirt underneath, a classic tie in a lighter shade of blue with tiny white dots and a white pocket square.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 10: King Charles III height, shoes, greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

King Charles picked a similar look in a more daring choice of patterns, pairing a pinstripe blue and white suit with a blue tie decorated with a cross-like print. His pocket square also featured a different pattern in the same color way.

When it came to footwear, they opted for black Oxford shoes in black with slightly pointed toes. At 6-feet-tall, President Biden soared above King Charles, who is 5-foot-10. The monarch had an added boost of height in stacked heels that were higher than Biden’s footwear.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 10: King Charles III height, shoes, meets the President of the United States Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Detail of King Charles III’s during meeting with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. WireImage

Earlier today, the President made waves on Twitter after being photographed wearing sneakers without socks to board the Air Force One on his way to London.

biden touches king charles, WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 10: King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 10: King Charles III greets The President of the United States, Joe Biden in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)Getty Images

Biden’s sneakers were the Skechers Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 – Right Away; he’s been repeatedly wearing them throughout the summer while vacationing at his Delaware beach home.

US President Joe Biden speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023. President Joe Biden left Sunday for Britain to meet with King Charles III before continuing to Vilnius for a NATO summit, then a final stop in new NATO member Finland. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden (L) speaks with Colonel W. Chris McDonald, Commander, Dover Air Force Base, as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 9, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

During the flight over the Atlantic, the President changed to a more formal outfit that featured a blue suit paired with a white shirt, red tie and black Oxford shoes.

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave to guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536536 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
White House Easter Egg Roll 2023 With President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden
