Kimora & Ming Lee Simmons Soar in Strappy Sandals With Edgy Bodycon Dresses at FWRD x Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Party

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on August 6, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
381292 02: Kimora Lee attends the One Hundred Black Men Inc. 21st Annual Dinner Dance honoring Russell Simmons November 2, 2000 at the New York Hilton and Towers in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons at the Baby Phat Lingerie fashion show at the 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival launch party.The event took place in the Sony Atrium in New York City. 8/3/2000 Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect
394095 02: Model Kimora Lee attends the Emanuel Ungaro Party Extravaganza September 5, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JUNE 8: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Kimora Lee-Simmons attends the "57th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2003 in New York City. The Tony Awards are presented by the League of American Theatres and Producers and the American Theatre Wing. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Kimora Lee Simmons had a twinning moment with her daughter Ming Lee as they attended Dwyane Wade’s Hall Of Fame Induction celebration at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday. Luxury fashion online retailer FWRD hosted the event honoring the basketball star. Other guests included Tia Mowry, Queen Latfiah and Karrueche Tran.

The Baby Phat founder slipped into a pair of Tom Ford silver sandals to walk the carpet. The metallic heels featured a barely-there silhouette with a thin strap along the pointed-toe similar in width to the ankle strap that was embellished by a black lock charm. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Kimora Lee paired the heels with a black bodycon one shoulder dress with a cutout along the chest and a thigh-high side slit.

The model accessorized the look with a diamond necklace, a pair of silver-toned studs, and an assortment of bracelets including a sparkling green bangle on each wrist.  She also added a silver crystal-embellished shoulder bag that featured a linked chain strap. The model kept her dark brown hair in a waved style complementing her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip.

As for her daughter, Ming Lee opted for a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured a strappy design that created a criss cross look along the almond toe. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Kimora’s eldest daughter slipped into a black Christopher Esber fitted dress that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that created a waved look at the center of the bodice.   

Ming Lee accessorized the look with a set of multi-toned bracelets and a pair of earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Kimora & Ming Lee Simmons Soar in Sandals at FWRD x Dwyane Wade Party
