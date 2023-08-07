Kimora & Ming Lee Simmons Soar in Strappy Sandals With Edgy Bodycon Dresses at FWRD x Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Party

Kimora Lee Simmons had a twinning moment with her daughter Ming Lee as they attended Dwyane Wade’s Hall Of Fame Induction celebration at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday. Luxury fashion online retailer FWRD hosted the event honoring the basketball star. Other guests included Tia Mowry, Queen Latfiah and Karrueche Tran.

The Baby Phat founder slipped into a pair of Tom Ford silver sandals to walk the carpet. The metallic heels featured a barely-there silhouette with a thin strap along the pointed-toe similar in width to the ankle strap that was embellished by a black lock charm. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 6, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Kimora Lee paired the heels with a black bodycon one shoulder dress with a cutout along the chest and a thigh-high side slit.

The model accessorized the look with a diamond necklace, a pair of silver-toned studs, and an assortment of bracelets including a sparkling green bangle on each wrist. She also added a silver crystal-embellished shoulder bag that featured a linked chain strap. The model kept her dark brown hair in a waved style complementing her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip.

As for her daughter, Ming Lee opted for a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured a strappy design that created a criss cross look along the almond toe. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Kimora’s eldest daughter slipped into a black Christopher Esber fitted dress that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that created a waved look at the center of the bodice.

Ming Lee accessorized the look with a set of multi-toned bracelets and a pair of earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.