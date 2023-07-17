×
Read Next: Keke Palmer Performs in Sheer Cutout Sergio Hudson Jumpsuit & Sequin-Embellished Boots at Broccoli City Festival
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kimora Lee Simmons Thinks Pink in Sergio Hudson Dress & Pointy Sandals for HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala

Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.
381292 02: Kimora Lee attends the One Hundred Black Men Inc. 21st Annual Dinner Dance honoring Russell Simmons November 2, 2000 at the New York Hilton and Towers in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons at the Baby Phat Lingerie fashion show at the 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival launch party.The event took place in the Sony Atrium in New York City. 8/3/2000 Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect
394095 02: Model Kimora Lee attends the Emanuel Ungaro Party Extravaganza September 5, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JUNE 8: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Kimora Lee-Simmons attends the "57th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2003 in New York City. The Tony Awards are presented by the League of American Theatres and Producers and the American Theatre Wing. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery14 Images
Share

Kimora Lee Simmons brought Barbiecore to the red carpet at the HollyRoad 2023 DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Baby Phat founder wore a pink Sergio Hudson satin dress that featured spaghetti straps and three chevron stripes with one resting just below the V-neckline. The gown is a part of the designer’s spring 2022 collection.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Kimora Lee Simmons attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala.Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Simmons accessorized with a pearl choker, a sparkling ring and a set of multi-toned bangles. She also added a gold quilted mini handbag with a linked shoulder strap.

To complete the look, the television personality slipped into a pair of gold sandals. The metallic heels had a barely there silhouette with a thin toe and ankle strap. The pointed-toe sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D’Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Simmons took a moment to pose with rapper Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, and her youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons. The 20-year-old model accompanied her mother in a bright yellow crop top and matching high-waisted pants. She completed her look with a pair of black patent leather sandals. The heels were primarily hidden by her flared pant legs but her platform sole peeked through the front. 

The last time we saw the mother-daughter duo together was back in May when Aoki graduated from Harvard University, making her one of the youngest in history to do so. Kimora posted a photo to Instagram with her daughter wearing a cap and gown, while she sported a black blazer with blue skinny jeans and Chanel flats.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Kimora Lee Simmons’ Style Evolution Over the Years
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kimora Lee Simmons Thinks Pink in Sergio Hudson at DesignCare Gala
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad