Kimora Lee Simmons Thinks Pink in Sergio Hudson Dress & Pointy Sandals for HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala

Kimora Lee Simmons brought Barbiecore to the red carpet at the HollyRoad 2023 DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Baby Phat founder wore a pink Sergio Hudson satin dress that featured spaghetti straps and three chevron stripes with one resting just below the V-neckline. The gown is a part of the designer’s spring 2022 collection.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Simmons accessorized with a pearl choker, a sparkling ring and a set of multi-toned bangles. She also added a gold quilted mini handbag with a linked shoulder strap.

To complete the look, the television personality slipped into a pair of gold sandals. The metallic heels had a barely there silhouette with a thin toe and ankle strap. The pointed-toe sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D’Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Simmons took a moment to pose with rapper Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, and her youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons. The 20-year-old model accompanied her mother in a bright yellow crop top and matching high-waisted pants. She completed her look with a pair of black patent leather sandals. The heels were primarily hidden by her flared pant legs but her platform sole peeked through the front.

The last time we saw the mother-daughter duo together was back in May when Aoki graduated from Harvard University, making her one of the youngest in history to do so. Kimora posted a photo to Instagram with her daughter wearing a cap and gown, while she sported a black blazer with blue skinny jeans and Chanel flats.