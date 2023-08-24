Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears White Pumps to Republican Presidential Debate 2023

Kimberly Guilfoyle took a business-worthy approach to dressing for the first Republican presidential primary debate of 2023.

On Wednesday night, Guilfoyle arrived to the city’s Fiserv Forum — where presidential candidates debated a range of topics onstage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — in a set of white pointed-toe pumps. Her leather style, seen while exiting the event with husband Donald Trump Jr., featured triangular toes and closed counters.

(L-R): Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. leave the first Republican presidential debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The news anchor’s style was complete with thin stiletto heels, appearing to total at least 4 inches in height. The stark footwear provided a neutral base for Guilfoyle’s outfit for the occasion: a long-sleeved blue wrap dress, paired with a gold watch and floral-printed canvas Dior Book tote.

The 2023 Republican debate found Republican candidates discussing a range of social, economic and political topics while onstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This election year’s debate candidates included Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, who served his term from 2016 to 2020, was not present for the occasion. However, he did complete a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that was aired prior to the debate, as reported in the New York Times.

Guilfoyle often wears pointed-toe pumps while on the air for Fox News, though she’s also been spotted in peep-toe heels from brands including Valentino. The legal analyst’s shoe wardrobe is also extensive enough to warrant its own closet in her home, which features numerous color-coded pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, as well as Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.