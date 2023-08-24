×
Read Next: Beyoncé Pops in Yellow Boots, Bejeweled Pumps and More on Renaissance World Tour
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears White Pumps to Republican Presidential Debate 2023

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump debate, politics, republican debate, republicans, pumps, heels, high heels, white pumps, Dior, Dior tote
high heels, 1920s
Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Pumps to Republican Presidential Debate 2023
Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Pumps to Republican Presidential Debate 2023
Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Pumps to Republican Presidential Debate 2023
View Gallery
View Gallery27 Images
Share

Kimberly Guilfoyle took a business-worthy approach to dressing for the first Republican presidential primary debate of 2023.

On Wednesday night, Guilfoyle arrived to the city’s Fiserv Forum — where presidential candidates debated a range of topics onstage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — in a set of white pointed-toe pumps. Her leather style, seen while exiting the event with husband Donald Trump Jr., featured triangular toes and closed counters.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump debate, politics, republican debate, republicans, pumps, heels, high heels, white pumps, Dior, Dior tote
(L-R): Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. leave the first Republican presidential debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23, 2023.Win McNamee/Getty Images

The news anchor’s style was complete with thin stiletto heels, appearing to total at least 4 inches in height. The stark footwear provided a neutral base for Guilfoyle’s outfit for the occasion: a long-sleeved blue wrap dress, paired with a gold watch and floral-printed canvas Dior Book tote.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump debate, politics, republican debate, republicans, pumps, heels, high heels, white pumps, Dior, Dior tote
(L-R): Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. leave the first Republican presidential debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23, 2023.Win McNamee/Getty Images

The 2023 Republican debate found Republican candidates discussing a range of social, economic and political topics while onstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This election year’s debate candidates included Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, who served his term from 2016 to 2020, was not present for the occasion. However, he did complete a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that was aired prior to the debate, as reported in the New York Times.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump debate, politics, republican debate, republicans, pumps, heels, high heels, white pumps, Dior, Dior tote
(L-R): Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. leave the first Republican presidential debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23, 2023.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guilfoyle often wears pointed-toe pumps while on the air for Fox News, though she’s also been spotted in peep-toe heels from brands including Valentino. The legal analyst’s shoe wardrobe is also extensive enough to warrant its own closet in her home, which features numerous color-coded pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, as well as Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

Lady Gaga Celebrity Statement Shoes May 2016
From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades
View Gallery27 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Pumps to Republican Presidential Debate 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad