Kim Murray Cheers on Husband Andy Murray in Floral Lace Button-Down and Sandals at Wimbledon 2023

Kim Murray was spotted in the stands on day two of the Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club yesterday in London. Kim attended to watch her husband, Andy Murray, play and win in a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 victory against Ryan Peniston in an all-Brit first-round match.

Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

Despite the rainy weather that day, Kim was there to support in a floral white lace button-down shirt and denim. The painter’s shirt was slightly oversized with a collared neckline and a slightly see-through sporadic lace composition that gave the garment a summer-worthy feel. Sears’ shirt was loosely tucked into black high-waisted denim trousers, a closet staple for many.

Amplifying her look, Kim styled a plethora of jewelry in gold and silver including beaded bracelets, a watch and rings. The author wore her blonde tresses in a voluminous style parted to one side.

Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in these images, Kim usually gravitates toward sandals in a variety of heeled and flat styles. These include thong, gladiator and wedge sandals in metallics and neutrals. When the weather grows colder, however, Kim usually laces up sturdy combat boots or athletic sneakers from brands like Dr. Martens, Nike and Champion.

Beyond footwear, Kim can often be found sporting summery dresses and skirts featuring colorful floral motifs paired with bohemian-inspired accessories.

In January, Andy Murray played a triumphant five-set match beating Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open tournament in Melbourne. During the game, he tied his wedding ring to a pair of unreleased Under Armour sneakers in black and blue. The unique move made for practical reasons had fans buzzing. The match lasted five hours and 45 minutes with an eventual win for Murray after 4 a.m. The epic battle was the longest match of Murray’s illustrious career.

