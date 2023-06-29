Kim Petras Goes Goth in Custom Alexandre Vauthier Rhinestone Jacket and Slouchy Cowboy Boots for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Kim Petras was seen arriving at “Watch What Happens Live” on June 26 in New York, outfitted in a custom Alexandre Vauthier look.

The “Coconuts” singer wore a hooded black dress made of a breezy, form-fitted ruched material featuring a singular shoulder and a daring side slit that traveled the length of Petras’ leg. Overtop the dress, the hitmaker donned an oversized black leather jacket that was belted and studded with rhinestones.

Kim Petras is seen on June 26, 2023, in New York for “Watch What Happens Live.” GC Images

Beyond her clothes, Petras also sported shield-like sunglasses, which she removed for pictures, with reflective blue lenses.

As for footwear, Petras stepped out in a pair of black cowboy boots. Much like her jacket, the boots were crafted of vaguely slouchy leather uppers and dotted with rhinestones. The pair also featured sharp knife-like pointed toes and thick wedge heels that gave the star a boost.

A closer look at Kim Petras’ shoes. GC Images

Petras’ overall shoe style is often bold and sleek. The pop singer and LGBTQIA+ advocate regularly wears heeled boots and pumps in a wide range of silhouettes and colors, hailing from brands including Prada and Aquazzura. Off-duty, Petras also wears heels, as well as Converse sneakers.

The “Sweet Spot” singer is also a fashion world mainstay, regularly attending Fashion Week shows for brands including Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Cowan and Moschino. Petras has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Coach, Ugg and Opening Ceremony over the years, cementing her status as a fashionista.

Kim Petras is seen on June 26, 2023, in New York for “Watch What Happens Live.” GC Images

Petras will be embarking on her “Feed the Beast” tour beginning in America on Sept. 27, 2023, in Austin, TX and ending on Nov. 22, 2023, in San Diego, Calif. She will then travel to Europe starting in Birmingham UK on Feb. 13, 2024, and ending in Milan on March 5. Along with the tour, the German songstress released an album of the same name.

PHOTOS: See all of the looks from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Combat Boots for Women

Best Hiking Boots for Women